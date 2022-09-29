The Wellsboro Hornets cross country teams fell to Cowanesque Valley and Northeast Bradford in an NTL tri-meet at home on Tuesday, Sept. 27.

Cowaensque Valley would have several runners take the top spots in the boys race with the leader being Kristian with a 17:49 and Owen Cummings with a 17:51.

The top boys finisher for Wellsboro was freshman Max Macias in 16th with a 22:02 time.

Northeast Bradford would take the top spots in the girls race with a break in third from senior Wellsboro runner Madeline Gage with a 23:25 time.

Cowanesque Valley took home a pair of wins in the boys race, defeating Northeast Bradford 23-32 and Wellsboro 15-39. Northeast Bradford would beat Wellsboro 15-50.

In the girls race, Northeast Bradford would claim two wins, trumping Wellsboro 18-30 and CV 16-42. CV would claim a victory over Wellsboro 20-27.

Cowanesque Valley currently leads the NTL Large School division for the season with a 6-0.

“We’ve seen some minor injuries or bad runs this season, but I’m really impressed with the progress of our runners this year,” head coach Eric Kosek said.

“We have a really promising group of junior high runners too and a lot fo them will be moving up to the varisty level for next year, so the outlook is good.”