Wellsboro made the long trip to Selinsgrove for their regular season finale Saturday, Oct. 22 falling to the District IV top 3A team by a score of 6-1.
“Score aside, this was a valuable match for us as we head into the post season,” head coach Todd Fitch said.
The Seals took the lead early on, scoring less than two minutes into the contest.
The Seals would dominate control on the field for most of the first half to connect on their second goal with just under 50 seconds left in the first half for a 2-0 halftime lead.
Selinsgrove scored three goals in less than three minutes during the second half.
The Hornets would retaliate with a single goal from Caden Smith assisted by Jack Poirier.
The Seals completed the scoring with another goal just one minute later to earn them the 6-1 victory.
The Hornets complete their regular season schedule with an overall record of 15-3. The NTL champions went 12-0 in the league and are currently ranked third in the District IV AA standings.