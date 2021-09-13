The South Williamsport Mountaineers football team (1-1) threatened to score on multiple occasions against the Wellsboro Hornets football team (1-1) on Friday, Sept. 3, but the Hornets used a stingy, hard-nosed defense to hold South Williamsport to just one touchdown in a 17-7 victory over a state-ranked opponent.
Neither team would get on the board in the first quarter, with Wellsboro making an impressive stop on a fourth and goal play from the one-yard line that saw Darryn Callahan and Spencer Wetzel stop quarterback Landon Lorson cold in his tracks for the first big stop of the night for the Wellsboro defense.
The stop would be a sign of things to come on the Wellsboro field as physicality and defense were the calling cards for the win for the Hornets.
The Wellsboro team would continue to stifle South and were finally rewarded on the other end with a big play.
Just moments into the second frame, seniors Isaac Keane and Ryan Sweet connected on a 76-yard bomb that saw sweet deliver a devastating stiff arm to get into the endzone and give the Hornets a 7-0 lead.
South wouldn’t give up easily though, as they finally got on the board less than a minute later when standout running back Clayton Swarthout was able to get loose for a 65-yard touchdown run and knot the game up.
But that would be the last time South Williamsport reached paydirt as the Wellsboro team dug in their heels for the rest of the night.
South would make it down to the two-yard line a few drives later, but Wellsboro refused to budge as Callahan was able to make a smart read on a pass, dip underneath and step in front and get the interception to take the air out of another drive.
Neither team would get on the board for the remainder of the half as the game was tied at seven.
But the second half belonged to Hornets, as they would play two-quarters of inspired defense that gave up zero points to the then sixth-ranked Class AA team in the state of PA.
On the Hornet’s first drive, Wellsboro got another boost from Sweet as he pulled down a huge catch for 38 yards and Wellsboro would storm down the field and would get a touchdown from Callahan as he was able to rumble into the endzone on third-and-goal.
The Wellsboro defense would continue to hold strong and a few drives later put the final nail in the coffin as junior kicker Jack Poirier knocked in a 31-yard field goal to push the score to its final mark of 17-7.
The Hornet’s defense would continue their dominant game, and cane up with another fourth-down stop in the red zone in the fourth quarter that all but sealed the deal for the Wellsboro win.
The Wellsboro team was led by an all-around stellar performance from their defense, and held a South team to seven points just a week after they scored 41 on Cowanesque Valley.
While coming up big on offense, Sweet was also huge on defense, leading his team in tackles with 10 on the day.
Joe Brown added seven tackles and a pass break-up, while Hayes Cambel and Spencer Wetzel each had six tackles.
Cameron Brought added four tackles while Isaac Keane added four tackles and a pass break-up, Conner Adams added two tackles and a pass break-up and Callahan had one tackle, one interception and one pass break-up as well.
The unit may have given up 211 yards on the ground, but were able to dig in their heels when it mattered and come up with stop after stop despite the tough run-game of the South team.
On offense, Wellsboro had a balanced attack with Keane completing 6-14 attempts for 133 yards and a touchdown.
He also ran the ball 12 times for 41 yards.
Adams also completed his only attempt passing for five yards while carrying the ball seven times for 14 yards.
Callahan led the way on the ground as he toted the ball 17 times for 64 yards and a touchdown while also pulling down one catch for 10 yards.
The star of the offense was Sweet in the win, and though he only caught three balls he made them count as he racked up a jaw-dropping 114 yards on a touchdown on those catches.
Sweet will be a player to watch as his chemistry with Keane was on full display in the most important of scenarios for his team.
Also with five carries in the win was Brown who had a total of 25 yards.
South was led by Swarthout who scored the only touchdown for his team while carrying the ball six times for 157 yards.
Wellsboro now has their first win of the season and now hosts the 0-2 Hughesville Spartans at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 10.