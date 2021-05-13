WELLSBORO — The Wellsboro Hornets boys and girls track teams hosted Wyalusing and Northeast Bradford on Friday, May 7 in rainy and cold conditions and both teams were able to split during the evening.
The Wellsboro boys were able to pick up an 87-46 over NEB while the girls also won against NEB by a score of 117-7.
Against Wyalusing, both Wellsboro teams fell as the boys dropped their matchup by a score of 77-69 and the girls lost 86-60 for both teams to end the day 1-1.
The girls were able to pick up four overall victories on the afternoon, with junior Emma Coolidge leading the charge winning the javelin event (95 feet, three inches), and taking home second place in the shot put and third in the discus to help Wellsboro in their dominate outing in throwing events.
Also with a win for the girls was Kiyah Boyce, who ended up with a big first place finish in the shot put with an impressive 29 foot and five inches throw while also picking up a second place finish in the discus.
Kathryn Burnett also took home first in the girls’ 100-meter and seventh place finishes in the 100-meter dash.
On the boys’ side of action, Wellsboro had seven first place finishes on the day with Jack Poirier continuing his strong season with wins in the 200-meter dash and the 4x100-meter relay with the team of Joseph Brown, Rudy Samuel, and Joe Grab where they edged out Wyalusing by less than two-tenths of a second.
Poirier also finished with a second place finish in the long jump and a third place finish in the 100-meter dash.
Also picking up two first place finishes was senior Aidan Fletcher who won the 400-meter dash with a time of just over 57 seconds and the 4x800-meter run.
Owen Richardson won two events for the Wellsboro boys with a big win in the 1,600-meter run and the 4x800 meter run picking up the victory with teammates Fletcher, Spencer Wetzel and Gabe Guignard.
Senior Grab also had a strong day, and despite only winning the 4x100-meter relay, he had two-second place finishez in the 100 and 200-meter dashes ,where he finished just behind teammate Poirer in the 200-meter and just a tenth of a second behind Cameron Kashawn from Wyalusing, who won three total events on the day including a school record in the boys long jump.
Sam Rudy also picked up a win during the day in the triple jump event and Anthony Romania won the pole vault event to round out the winners from Wellsboro.
The top three finishers for each event are listed below, for full results go to https://pa.milesplit.com/meets/419554-neb-wyalusing-at-wellsboro-2021/results/743710/raw#.YJkrGi2ZOF0.
Final Results:
Girls 100-Meter Dash
1 Haley, Olivia Wyalusing Va 13.24 13.52 1
2 Morey, Hannah Wellsboro Ar 13.84 14.27 1
3 Kerin, Kassandra Wyalusing Va 14.37 14.35 1
Girls 200-Meter Dash
1 Haley, Olivia Wyalusing Va 27.74 28.35 1
2 Morey, Hannah Wellsboro Ar 30.33 30.71 1
3 DeCamp, Katherine Wellsboro Ar 30.84 31.66 1
Girls 400-Meter Dash
1 Kerin, Kassandra Wyalusing Va 1:07.09 1:11.43 1
2 Banik, Alexis Wellsboro Ar 1:08.73 1:13.42 1
3 Richardson, Emily Wellsboro Ar 1:12.44 1:15.18 1
Girls 800-Meter Run
1 Brown, Catherine Wyalusing Va 2:29.40 2:38.27
2 Hoose, Aislinn Wellsboro Ar 2:54.84 2:52.90
3 Davis, Emma Wellsboro Ar 3:02.04 3:11.31
Girls 1,600-Meter Run
1 Allen, Sierra Wyalusing Va 5:59.00 6:04.84
2 Beebe, Kayla Wyalusing Va 5:56.04 6:07.47
3 Reifer, Ella Wellsboro Ar 7:18.47 7:19.18
Girls 3,200-Meter Run
1 Beebe, Carina Wyalusing Va 12:29.54 13:04.67
2 Beebe, Kayla Wyalusing Va 13:50.00 14:23.71
Girls 100-Meter Hurdles
1 Burnett, Kathryn Wellsboro Ar 18.83 18.79
2 Cleveland, Hannalee Wellsboro Ar 18.59 20.80
3 Posada, Ella Wellsboro Ar 19.72 20.94
Girls 300-Meter Hurdles
1 Posada, Ella Wellsboro Ar 57.54 57.56
2 Weaver, Ruth Wyalusing Va 1:04.24 1:01.97
Girls 4x100-Meter Relay
1 Wyalusing Valley Area ‘A’ 54.14 55.57
1) Botts, Layla 2) Ely, Hannah
3) Haley, Olivia 4) Wilcox, Mia
2 Wellsboro Area ‘A’ 57.94 57.85
1) Cushing, Sienna 2) DeCamp, Katherin
3) Banik, Alexis 4) Morey, Hannah
Girls 4x400 Meter-Relay
1 Wyalusing Valley Area ‘A’ 4:35.80 4:56.10
1) Brown, Catherine 2) Botts, Layla
3) Kerin, Kassandra 4) Haley, Olivia
2 Wellsboro Area ‘A’ 5:03.43 5:18.04
1) Banik, Alexis 2) Richardson, Emily
3) Bryant, Madeline 4) Hoose, Aislinn
Girls 4x800-Meter Relay
1 Wyalusing Valley Area ‘A’ 11:33.00 10:45.10
1) Allen, Sierra 2) Beebe, Carina
3) Beebe, Kayla 4) Brown, Catherine
2 Wellsboro Area ‘A’ 12:34.45 12:37.27
1) Bryant, Madeline 2) Davis, Emma
3) Reifer, Ella 4) Hoose, Aislinn
Girls High Jump
1 Armitage, Madison Wyalusing Va 4-10.00 4-06.00
2 Ely, Hannah Wyalusing Va 5-00.00 4-04.00
2 Abadi, Sarah Wellsboro Ar 4-08.00 4-04.00
Girls Pole Vault
1 Botts, Layla Wyalusing Va 14-00.50 14-00.50
2 Chilson, Olivia Wellsboro Ar 13-09.50 13-00.75
3 Newton, Priscilla Wyalusing Va 13-05.00 12-11.75
Girls Triple Jump
1 Newton, Priscilla Wyalusing Va 29-02.50 28-07.50
2 Otis, Emilee Wyalusing Va 27-06.50 28-01.50
3 Clark, Shannon Wellsboro Ar 26-06.25 26-04.25
Girls Shot Put
1 Boyce, Kiyah Wellsboro Ar 29-05.00 26-10.00
2 Coolidge, Emma Wellsboro Ar 26-01.00 26-06.00
3 Johnson, Marissa Wyalusing Va 26-00.00 25-01.00
Girls Discus Throw
1 Howell, Paige Northeast Br 98-07 94-08
2 Boyce, Kiyah Wellsboro Ar 85-06 73-09
3 Coolidge, Emma Wellsboro Ar 68-07 63-11
Girls Javelin Throw
1 Coolidge, Emma Wellsboro Ar 94-10 95-03
2 Pietrzyk, Alina Wellsboro Ar 97-08 84-11
3 Howell, Paige Northeast Br 85-11 81-03
Boys 100-Meter Dash
1 Cameron, Kashawn Wyalusing Va 11.24 11.76 1
2 Grab, Joseph Wellsboro Ar 11.45 11.85 1
3 Poirier, Jack Wellsboro Ar 11.60 11.94 1
Boys 200-Meter Dash
1 Poirier, Jack Wellsboro Ar 23.91 24.48 1
2 Grab, Joseph Wellsboro Ar 24.03 24.49 1
3 Gonsauls, Joey Wyalusing Va 25.44 26.09 1
Boys 400-Meter Dash
1 Fletcher, Aidan Wellsboro Ar 58.00 57.67 1
2 Bahl, Travis Wyalusing Va 58.54 58.89 1
3 Cooley, Will Northeast Br 1:00.24 1:01.67 1
Boys 800-Meter Run
1 Hiduk, Justin Wyalusing Va 2:07.00 2:05.33
2 Stoddard, Josh Wyalusing Va 2:22.88 2:27.20
3 Bevacqua, Joseph Northeast Br 2:38.00 2:33.13
Boys 1,600-Meter Run
1 Richardson, Owen Wellsboro Ar 5:14.80 5:15.20
2 Bevacqua, Joseph Northeast Br 5:45.00 5:43.03
3 Johnson, Evan Wyalusing Va 6:15.00 6:07.64
Boys 3,200-Meter Run
1 Fuhrey, Brody Wyalusing Va 12:40.00 13:33.29
2 Johnson, Evan Wyalusing Va 14:32.00 14:12.15
Boys 110-Meter Hurdles
1 Kithcart, Austin Northeast Br 18.70 18.51
2 Nolan, Colbrin Wyalusing Va 20.34 19.91
3 Hoover, Evan Wellsboro Ar 18.23 19.93
Boys 300-Meter Hurdles
1 Rudy, Samuel Wellsboro Ar 45.84 45.92
2 Nolan, Colbrin Wyalusing Va 48.74 49.09
3 Kithcart, Austin Northeast Br 48.20 49.51
Boys 4x100-Meter Relay
1 Wellsboro Area ‘B’ 46.48 45.84
1) Poirier, Jack 2) Rudy, Samuel
3) Brown, Joseph 4) Grab, Joseph
2 Wyalusing Valley Area ‘A’ 45.54 45.97
1) Arnold, Brian 2) Cameron, Kashawn
3) Gonsauls, Joey 4) Oswald, Nolan
Boys 4x400-Meter Relay
1 Wyalusing Valley Area ‘A’ 3:53.00 4:00.68
1) Bahl, Travis 2) Curlee, Darevin
3) Hiduk, Justin 4) Nolan, Colbrin
2 Wellsboro Area ‘A’ 3:59.52 4:16.68
1) Fletcher, Aidan 2) Dunkel, Anthony
3) Wetzel, Spencer 4) Wright, Tylar
Boys 4x800-Meter Relay
1 Wellsboro Area ‘A’ 9:48.40 10:02.55
1) Guignard, Gabe 2) Wetzel, Spencer
3) Fletcher, Aidan 4) Richardson, Owen
Boys High Jump
1 Lewis, Ethan Wyalusing Va 5-08.00 5-06.00
2 Cobb, Grady Wyalusing Va 5-10.00 J5-06.00
3 Oswald, Nolan Wyalusing Va 5-06.00 5-04.00
Boys Pole Vault
1 Romania, Anthony Wellsboro Ar 9-06.00 8-06.00
2 Wetzel, Spencer Wellsboro Ar 8-06.00 J8-06.00
3 Hunsinger, Alex Wyalusing Va 9-06.00 J8-06.00
Boys Long Jump
1 Cameron, Kashawn Wyalusing Va 20-10.00 21-07.50
2 Poirier, Jack Wellsboro Ar 19-08.50 19-09.00
3 Brown, Joseph Wellsboro Ar 18-01.50
Boys Triple Jump
1 Rudy, Samuel Wellsboro Ar 38-04.50 36-07.00
2 Oswald, Nolan Wyalusing Va 39-07.00 35-11.50
3 Lewis, Ethan Wyalusing Va 34-11.00 34-04.75
Boys Shot Put
1 Palfreyman, Jacob Wyalusing Va 42-03.25 41-05.00
2 Seeley, Daniel Northeast Br 43-04.00 40-10.00
3 Williams, Dan Northeast Br 39-10.75 37-06.00
Boys Discus Throw
1 Seeley, Daniel Northeast Br 128-01 125-00
2 Palfreyman, Jacob Wyalusing Va 107-10 124-02
3 Harlan, Justice Wellsboro Ar 98-00 94-05
Boys Javelin Throw
1 Williams, Dan Northeast Br 140-02 133-09
2 Bennett, Abram Wyalusing Va 125-06 124-02.50
3 Gastrock, Wyatt Wellsboro Ar 117-11 103-09.50