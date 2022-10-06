On Thursday, Sept. 29, the Wellsboro Hornets hosted the Troy Trojans for a football game that ended in a 45-3 mercy ruling over the Hornets.

Troy scored seven times in the opening half to enact the mercy-rule running clock for the second half.

Wellsboro started out with the ball, but it didn’t take the Trojans long as they picked up a Hornets’ pass and returned the ball down inside the 10-yard line.

Two plays later, Troy’s Clayton Smith plowed his way into the end zone to put the Trojans up 7-0.

Wellsboro’s ensuing drive would be their best of the night and produced their only points, a 33-yard field goal by senior Jack Poirier, cutting Troy’s lead to 7-3 with 5:34 remaining in the opening quarter.

However, the flood gates would open and Troy would score 38 unanswered points.

Following Wellsboro’s field goal, Troy’s Charles Oldroyd returned the kickoff 90 yards for a score. Then Troy would recover an onside kick that led to a 44-yard touchdown run by Evan Woodward, continued with a 78-yard pass from Woodward to Justice Chimics to make it 28-3 at the end of the opening quarter.

Troy picked back up where they left off with 7:48 remaining as Woodward threw his second touchdown pass of the evening to Mason Woodward. Just over two minutes later the Trojans followed up with a 31-yard Chimics field goal, then with 1:43 remaining Smith scored for the second time, pushing the score to 45-3.

In total, the Troy Trojans accumulated nearly 400 yards of total offense to improve to 6-0 for the season while Wellsboro drops down 0-6.

Evan Woodward finished 3-for-4 for 104 yards and 2 touchdowns through the air, Smith carried the ball 11 times for 47 yards, and Chimics caught two passes for 84 yards for the Trojans.

Gastrock led Wellsboro in the air and also added 19 yards on 10 carries. Ryder Bowen rushed 18 times for 51 yards and Poirier caught one pass for 37 yards for the Hornets.

“The boys are playing well on the field. They’re making good decisions in passing, they’re talking to each other, they’re running at 110%.

“I think we just need to take the momentum we start with and carry it through the entire game. If we can do that, we’ll be set. There’s only a few more games in the season and we want to finish strong and play smart, hopefully we get some wins,” head coach Matt Hildebrand said.

The Hornets are hoping to turn their luck around in Homecoming week, with Wellsboro hosting Wyalusing Friday, Oct. 7.