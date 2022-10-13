The Wellsboro boys soccer team has racked up three more victories to remain undefeated in the NTL with a good chance of making district play again this year.

Wellsboro faced off against Williamson, Montoursville and Galeton to claim their wins.

The Williamson game took place at home on Thursday, Oct. 6 and resulted in a 7-1 Hornets win.

The Warriors scored in the first three and a half minutes on a penalty kick to take an early lead, but after that Wellsboro scored seven straight goals to claim their fifth straight win.

Alex Citrino tied the game up with 23 minutes remaining in the opening half followed by Caden Smith heading the ball in to give the Hornets the lead.

Wellsboro went on a 5-0 tear in the second, starting with another Smith goal from 13 minutes in. Citrino scored for the second time of the night two minutes later.

McClure got in on the scoring off a corner kick by Lucas Cuneo. Sam Rudy and Jack Poirier scored the final two goals.

Wellsboro took 23 shots on goal and held Williamson to only two and senior keeper Aiden Gehman made both saves.

Then in their rematch with Montoursville, Wellsboro came home with a 3-0 shutout win.

“I thought we had good defensive pressure tonight,” head coach Todd Fitch said.

“Our communication and plays on the field continue to improve. I am very pleased with the boys’ effort and execution.”

Sam Rudy scored in the first half to put the Hornets on the board then Wellsboro added a pair of goals in the second half to further secure their win.

Wellsboro held the Warriors to just two shot attempts on goal, while taking 13 of their own. Keepers Aiden Gehman and Mitchell Butler both saw action in the net. Gehman made three saves and Butler recorded one.

Wellsboro’s final victory of the week came at their Tuesday night senior night game against Galeton where senior players Sam Rudy, Jack Poirier, Peyton McClure and Aiden Gehman were recognized.

The game began and Wellsboro took an early, unopposed 2-0 lead in the first half. The Hornets would then go on to add four more goals in the second half.

Peyton McClure opened the scoring midway through the second half off a corner kick. Jack Poirier scored the following goal off an assist and Sam Rudy’s final goals came with under five minutes to go.

These three victories boost the Hornets 11-0 in the NTL to remain undefeated in the league with a 13-2 overall record for the season.