WELLSBORO -- The Wellsboro Hornets soccer team (1-1) split games to open up their 2021-2022 season as they fell on the road in their season-opener to a tough South Williamsport on Saturday, Sept. 4 by a score of 4-1 while picking up the win against the Williamson Warriors on Tuesday, Sept. 7 by a score of 7-2.
In their first contest of the year, South Williamsport got off to a hot start scoring two goals in the first six minutes of play.
They would tack on one more goal in the period with just under two minutes remaining to push their lead to 3-0 at the half.
South Williamsport would add one more goal on a penalty kick before Wellsboro would get their first goal of the 2021-2022 season with Matt Richards putting it in the net on the assist from Jackson Brill.
The Wellsboro team were on their heels for much of the contest, as South Williamsport was able to get 18 shots on goal during the contest compared to the just three that Wellsboro was able to take.
Junior goalkeeper Aiden Gehman was able to make an admirable effort between the posts and made 15 saves on the night during the loss.
In their home-opener and Senior Night on Tuesday, Sept. 7, the Hornets honored the six seniors on the roster in Dustin Benedict, Brody Morral, Matt Richards, Owen Richardson, Gavin Gardner and Ethan Barlett.
The Hornets were able to get themselves on track and in the win column despite a rocky start that saw the game tied for a majority of the first half.
“After coming up short in our season opener on Saturday, it was important for us to get the result tonight. With it being our home opener and senior night, it was especially pleasing to see our seniors involved in providing assists and putting the ball in the back of the net,” Wellsboro Soccer Head Coach Todd Fitch said.
Wellsboro was able to strike first as Jack Poirier scored on a Benedict assist at around the six-minute mark, but the Williamson team would strike back soon after.
Williamson’s Ghor would find the back of the net just two minutes later and tied the game at one apiece.
Wellsboro would find their rhythm soon after, as they scored two more goals with Benedict finding Poirier for yet another score and Barlett finding Richardson to push their advantage to 3-1 at the half.
In the second half, Poirer found Richards for their fourth goal of the game.
Richardson would score one more goal on a penalty kick before Williamson would get a goal on a penalty kick to follow to bring the score to 5-2.
Wellsboro would get two more goals from Richards in the second half to complete his hat trick as Wellsboro picked up their first win of the year by a final score of 7-2.
Williamson goalie Loagan Stickler was able to record eight saves on the night while allowing seven goals and Wellsboro’s Gehman had two saves while allowing two goals.
Wellsboro now will have back-to-back games with Towanda coming to town on Thursday, Sept 9, and Loyalsock scheduled to travel to Wellsboro on Saturday, Sept. 11 at 5:30 p.m.