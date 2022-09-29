The Wellsboro Hornets boys soccer team is back on a winning streak after victories over North Penn-Liberty and Galeton.

The boys snapped a two-game non-league losing streak in a 3-0 win over North Penn-Liberty on Wednesday, Sept. 21.

Just under midway through the second half, Wellsboro’s offense would strike and find NPL’s goal. Jack Poirier converted a direct kick from Lucas Cuneo to put Wellsboro in the lead 1-0.

The next two goals were scored by senior Sam Rudy. Rudy’s first was unassisted with 3:54 remaining. The second came not even a minute and a half later off an assist by Poirier.

The Hornets would then travel to Galeton to take on the Tigers on Saturday, Sept. 24 for yet another win under their belt.

Galeton would take an early lead with a goal less than seven minutes into the match.

Wellsboro would tie the game soon after. This goal would come from a deflection that found its way into the Tigers’ net.

The Hornets would use this to their advantage and take the lead, two minutes later on a header by Jack Poirier from a throw-in ball.

Poirier later capped the scoring in the opening half off an assist by teammate Caden Smith that would set the final score for the game 3-1 in Wellsboro’s favor.

“The boys created scoring opportunities and kept up the intensity,” coach Todd Fitch said. “We made some small mistakes, but we’ll fix them. The goal is to play a little better every game. I’d like to see us finish out the season strong.”

The Wellsboro boys soccer team currently holds an 8-2 overall record but sits at the top of the NTL standings undefeated in conference games 7-0, topping reigning district champions Athens.