Wellsboro fell to the Midd West Mustangs 5-1 in the District IV Class AA boys’ soccer playoffs in their season ender.
The Mustangs would make three goals within the first 15 minutes of the game. Halfway through the first, they broke through Wellsboro defenses a fourth time with just under six minutes left for a 4-0 lead.
Wellsboro would avoid a shutout when Lucas Cuneo scored off an assist from Alex Citrino just under halfway through the second half, but Midd-West answered with their final goal just two minutes later.
Junior Caden Smith led the Hornets’ offensive this season, racking up a total of 25 goals, followed by senior players Sam Rudy and Jack Poirier who both recorded 18. Poirier also led the Hornets in goal assists with 19 for his senior season.
Senior Aidan Gehman recorded almost 90 saves in the goal and played over a thousand minutes as Wellsboro’s goalkeeper.
Wellsboro finishes their season 15-4 with an NTL Championship after going undefeated in the league.
“I’m very pleased with the work the boys put in over the season,” head coach Todd Fitch said. “They said they would play hard this season and they did. They really came together as a team and I’m proud of them,” Fitch said.