The Wellsboro Hornets boys soccer team has faced Northeast Bradford twice and come away with the win in both games to remain undefeated (8-0) in the NTL standings.
In their first match against the NEB Panthers, it was the Panthers who took an early lead, scoring two goals into the Wellsboro net in the first half.
However Wellsboro rallied and regrouped for the second half, making solid offensive plays in the midfield range to put out four shots into the NEB goal for the 4-2 victory.
In the next NEB match, Wellsboro would again take the win, this time with a 7-1 shutout of the Panthers.
It was Wellsboro who would find the net first just 12 minutes into the game. NEB would retaliate with a goal of their own eight minutes later.
After NEB’s first goal, the Hornets stomped out anymore attempts at the net and would go on to make another goal in the first half with a few minutes remaining.
Then the flood gates would open and the Hornets would score five more goals in the second half to finish he game off 7-1.
“The boys generated a lot of scoring opportunities and played a solid defense too,” head coach Todd Fitch said. “Good things happen with that combination.”