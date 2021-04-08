In their first meet in over a year, the Wellsboro Track teams swept rival North Penn-Mansfield to open the 2021 season at home on Tuesday, April 6.
The girls’ team won big, 94-46 while the boys’ team won 80-54.
“It was a sweet win tonight for both the boys and girls,” said Wellsboro Boys head Coach Jill Gastrock. “It was a total team effort and athletes being willing to run events, filling holes for absences. Kids on both teams displayed commendable sportsmanship. I’m proud of all competitors.”
The Lady Hornets swept the 100m with Junior Hannah Morey winning in 14.53 followed by Kate DeCamp (14.71) and Sienna Cushing (14.85). Morey (30.42) also won the 200m with freshman Emily Richardson (31.59) and DeCamp (32.14) in 4th and 5th. Senior Madelyn Rudy won the 400m in 1:22.87, senior Aislinn Hoose was 3rd in the 800m (3:09.82) with freshman Madison Robbins (3:29.71) in 4th, and junior Madeline Bryant (6:51.91) was 3rd in the 1600m run and 2nd in the 3200m run (15:28.37).
Wellsboro swept the 100m hurdles with senior Kathryn Burnett (19.00), sophomore Ella Posada (20.33), and freshman Hannalee Cleveland (21.38) taking 1st-3rd. Posada also won the 300m hurdles in 1:00.41. Junior Sara Abadi (4-ft, 4) and freshman Olivia Chilson (4-ft, 2) took 1st and 2nd in the high jump, freshman Hannah Nuss (4-ft, 6) won the pole vault, Chilson (13-ft, 1) and Rudy (13-ft) took the top two spots in the long jump, and Rudy (27-ft, 1) and senior Alina Pietrzyk (27-ft, 0.25) finished top two in the triple jump.
Wellsboro won the 4x100m (58.13) and was 2nd in the 4x400m (5:25.64) and the 4x800m (12:53.92).
Freshman Grace Harlan won the shot (28-ft) followed by senior Kiyah Boyce (27-ft, 2) in 2nd. Boyce (79-ft, 11) and freshman Isobel Anderegg (60-ft, 7) were the top two in the discus, and Pietrzyk (80-ft, 8) won the javelin.
In the boys’ race sophomore Jack Poirier (11.66) and senior Joseph Grab (11.67) were the top two in the 100m, Poirier (23.91) and freshman Dillion Boyce (25.97) took the top two spots in the 200m, and senior Noah Jayne (1:13.53) was 3rd in the 400m. Junior Owen Richardson won the 800m in 2:26.66 followed by senior Aidan Fletcher (2:33.12). Richardson also finished 2nd in the 1600m (5:14.80) and senior Anthony Dunkel (59.95) won the 300m hurdles.
Wellsboro swept all three relays, winning the 4x100m in 47.05, the 4x400m in 4:22.04 and the 4x800m in 10:27.41.
Senior Anthony Romania (8-ft, 6) won the pole vault, Poirier (19-ft) and sophomore Aden Tom (14-ft, 9.5) went 1-2 in the long jump, and Tom (30-ft, 6.5) was 2nd in the triple jump.
Junior Justice Harlan won the shot put with a throw of 38-ft, 2 inches with teammate Wyatt Gastrock (32-ft, 11) in 4th. Harlan (89-ft, 2) was 3rd in the discus and 3rd in the javelin (115-ft, 11) followed by freshman Noah Morey (110-ft, 3) in 4th.
The Mansfield girls were led in the 800 meters run with Addison Farer and Ella Farrer who took 1st and 2nd place in the event.
They took 1st and 2nd in the 1600-meter race as well.
Madalyn Farrer took 1st in the girls 3200-meter, Ella Swingle took 2nd in the 100-meter hurdle and the 300-meter hurdle and Darby Stetter claimed 3rd in the high jump.
The boys were led by a 1st place finish for Caiden Alexander in the 400-meter dash, a 1st place finish for Noah Shedden in the 1600 and 3200-meter dash.
The Hornets are back in action on Friday, April 9 at Towanda while the Mansfield team is back in action next week on Tuesday, April 13 in Canton.