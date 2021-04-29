WESTFIELD -- The Wellsboro Hornets baseball team (6-5) headed on the road to take on the Cowanesque Valley Indians (6-7) on Wednesday, April 28 and held onto a 9-7 advantage before the game was called for rain in the bottom of the fourth innings.
The game will be picked up on Friday, May 14.
During the four and a half innings of action, Wellsboro was able to take an early lead with five runs in the first inning highlighted by a bomb by Kaeden Mann for a home run that scored Cameron Brought and himself to push their lead to 4-0.
Brock Hamblin scored on a walk by CV pitcher McGwire Painter to give them an early lead in what looked like the start of a blowout.
CV was able to answer back with two first-inning runs of their own, as senior Ben Cooper was able to steal home after Mann caught CV’s Caleb Morgan stealing second base.
Painter was able to score one more run for the Indians on an RBI single that took the score to 5-2 heading into the second inning.
Wellsboro tacked on two more runs with Mann grabbing his third RBI of the day on a sacrifice fly and Isaac Keane using a double to score Darryn Callahan and with the score at 7-2 as the Hornets continued to be in control of the contest.
CV added one more run on a fielder's choice in the bottom of the frame and another run in the bottom of third on a Painter steal at home and CV found themselves within striking distance at 7-4.
Wellsboro continued to extend their lead in the top of the fourth as Mann almost single-handedly dished out the scoring for the Hornets during the game and knocked in two more RBIs on a single.
With the score at 9-4, the Indian’s bats would come alive in the fourth inning as a double by Morgan scored one run and a huge home run from Tucker St. Peter scored two runs as well to keep things close at 9-7.
The momentum for the Indians was cut short, as the game was called during their surge and is scheduled to be picked back up on May 14 in the bottom of the fourth inning with one out and the score 9-7, with Painter batting.
Mann was in the midst of a monster performance for the Hornets going 2-2 with an incredible five RBIs in only four innings.
Keane was also having a strong day batting going 2-2 for two RBIs.
For the Indians, Cooper and Painter added two hits while St. Peter went 1-3 with a home run and two RBIs.