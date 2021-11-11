WILLIAMSPORT — The Cowanesque Valley Indians (6-4) football team’s season came to a close in their first-round District 4 Class AAA matchup against the Loyalsock Lancers (7-4) on Friday, Nov. 5 where they were unable to overcome an early deficit as they fell by a score of 47-7 to end their historic season.
The Indians 2021 season will be etched as one of the best in program history so far, as they were able to finish with a winning record for the first time in over two decades while also having the best record in nearly half of a century.
CV has been a program on the steady rise, with increases in wins in each of the last two seasons, and the playoff appearance is something that will be expected in years to come as the program has seemed to have turned the corner.
During their contest with the Lancers, the Indians were able to move the ball early in the game, but turnovers and the inability to finish drives hindered their ability to keep pace with an offense that produced explosive plays at almost every turn.
The Lancers would receive the opening kickoff and methodically drive the ball down the field, with quarterback Tyler Gee capping things off with a seven-yard touchdown run with just under nine minutes left on the clock in the first quarter.
After they made extra-point they would hold a 7-0 lead, as the Lancers would score on every possession in the first half.
The Indians would respond on their first drive, with a long drive that saw a heavy mix of freshman running back Timmy Freeman and some nice throws from quarterback Jacob Schmitt.
The drive showcased the balance they have displayed all season long, but in the red zone the Lancers would tighten up throughout the night.
They took the ball deep into Loyalsock territory but were unable to even the score as their drive was ended by a red zone interception, the first of four turnovers for CV on the afternoon.
Loyalsock would once again showcase their explosive offense, with a big 45-yard pass play pushing them down the field quickly, they would punch it in from one yard out on a Davion Hill run that gave them a 14-0 lead.
CV would mount another sustained drive on their next possession, with linebacker and offensive lineman Mikey Sipps showcasing some touch in the passing game finding Fletcher Good on a fake-punt to extend the drive, but it was once again stalled out as they were unable to cash in on a fourth and goal and gave the Lancers the ball back deep in their own territory.
It was all Lancers for the remainder of the half, as they poured on 27 more points in the half to completely bury the CV team.
Loyalsock’s Gee would score his second touchdown of the afternoon, this time through the air, on a 33-yard bomb on the run to Tyler Glunk while also finding Smith later in the first half to give the quarterback three first-half touchdowns.
Hill would also score one more time as the Indians went into the break, down by 41.
They would strike first and get themselves on the board in the second half as Fletcher Good was able to handle a pass from Schmitt from 11 yards out to close the gap to 41-7, but Loyalsock would hang one more touchdown on the Indians later in the third quarter on an interception returned for a touchdown to close the door on the CV season with a final score of 47-7.
Though the Indians were unable to come away with a victory in Williamsport, they have a lot to hang their hat on going into next season with a slew of impact players slated to make their return and a strong feeder program of players set to come up for CV.
Quarterback Jake Schmitt finished his year with an impressive 1686 passing yards with 12 touchdowns and 14 interceptions (four coming against Loyalsock) and will have lofty expectations going into his senior year after the success he found through the air this season.
In the loss to Loyalsock, Schmitt tallied 205 yards and a touchdown but also had four interceptions.
Another returner that is poised for a successful season in 2022 will be Freeman, who against Loyalsock continued his dominant run and topped the 100-yard mark for the seventh time this season and his sixth time in a row.
He tallied 131 yards on the ground for the Indians and finished his year with an incredible 1136 yards, 12 touchdowns, and averaged 5.8 yards per rush as just a freshman.
Also with a big freshman year was Fletcher Good, who caught the lone touchdown for the Indians against Loyalsock while catching three balls for 43 yards.
Fletcher tallied 148 yards on just 10 catches while hauling in two touchdowns on the year for CV.
Despite the wealth of returning talent, CV will lose some impact players, especially at the wide receiver position.
Against Loyalsock, senior Tucker St. Peter had another incredibly productive outing as he caught eight balls for 116 yards.
During the 2021 season, St. Peter was incredibly dynamic in the passing game and caught a team-high 50 balls for 684 yards and three touchdowns, and racked up three straight 100-yard games to end the year.
The Indians will also lose senior Tanyon Brown, who before being injured earlier in the year was having an impressive year with 33 catches, four total touchdowns, and 432 yards.
Elliot Good will also be a big loss in the passing game, and against Loyalsock displayed his pass-catching prowess as he hauled in six catches for 66 yards to bring his season total to 389 total yards on 42 touches with three touchdowns.
Two other big losses for the Indians are their defensive anchors of Kade Sottolano and Sipps who not only anchored the defensive front seven, but also the offensive line for the Indians.
The senior tandem accounted for 175 total tackles and 21 tackles for loss on the year.
During their contest with Loyalsock, Sipps totaled six tackles while Sottolano had five with one coming for a loss.
The Indians will look to use their positive momentum to keep the program moving in the right direction as they head into the 2022 season with a confidence never before seen for the Westfield team.