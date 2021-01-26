TIOGA -- The Cowanesque Valley Indians (1-3) were able to capture their first win of the season when they took down Williamson (0-4) by a score of 56-52 on Saturday, Jan. 16 in a close, thrilling contest.
"I feel like we were resilient for sure," Cowanesque Valley Head Coach Jason Fry said. "This team has been resilient right out of the gate and we're learning all the time. We need to work a little bit on better defense. That is something we need to improve on."
The Indians have endured a gauntlet of a schedule to begin their season in their opening week of play.
They started their year with games against North Penn-Liberty (2-0), the Canton Warriors (3-0) and the Towanda Black Knights (1-0).
With such a daunting slate of games to start the year, the Indians finally came out with a win against Williamson in a game that came down to the wire.
In the first quarter, it looked as though the Warriors might run away with the game and capture their first win as they built an impressive 17-6 lead while knocking down three triples in the frame.
But as soon as the second quarter started, the Indians looked like a new team.
"We needed to play good defense and limit our turnovers," Indians player Ben Cooper said. "We just have to watch those things and keep it under control."
The Indians fired back scoring 22 points in the quarter behind a flurry of three-pointers and fast break scores and stifled the Warriors attack, only allowing five points to close out the half.
"We're a very young team so we need to settle down," Fry said. "We got to look for steals and when they come we need to protect the ball. But those transition points are a key to this young team and we're learning and growing."
The Indians were sitting with an 28-22 advantage with the team responding beautifully to falling behind early.
But despite the Warriors second quarter collapse, they would continue to fight.
After a slow third quarter by both sides, the Indians controlled the scoreboard with a 39-31 lead, but the Warriors still had something left in the tank.
Late foul trouble once again hampered the Indians down the stretch, and has put them in some less than ideal situations over their first week of play.
"Well it's going to come down to taking practices seriously," Fry commented on his team finding themselves in foul trouble again. "In defensive drills, day-in and day-out we just got to become more fundamentally sound. When you're young, its going to take some time but we work hard on it everyday in practice."
Willaimson scored 21 points in the fourth quarter and cut the lead to as little as four points on three separate occasions with the Indians foul trouble coming into play.
The Warriors scored seven points from the charity-stripe in the frame, but the play of the Indians' Cooper proved to be the difference down the stretch.
Cooper scored an incredible 12 of his 18 points in the quarter and everytime the Warriors started to chip away at the lead, it seemed as though Cooper would hit a shot that silenced the Williamson run.
"There's always room for improvement," Cooper said. "I feel like I tried to stay out of foul trouble."
The Indians held on for their first win of the season as they closed the game out by a score of 56-52.
"As the season continues we need to clean up our fouls and turnovers," Cooper said. "Once we clean those up I feel like we have a pretty good chance to compete."
Despite the loss for the Warriors, they put together their best offensive game of the 2021 season. Even when the Indians started to pull away Williamson showed resiliency to fight back at every turn.
The Indians displayed a balanced scoring-attack in their first win with three players in double-digit points.
Cooper led all scorers with 18 points and Gage Tilton continues to be dynamic on offense for the Indians as he scored 12 points including two three-pointers.
Also scoring in double digits was senior Maguire Painter who added 11 points in the win.
The Warriors were led by Kristan Mizdail who in his freshman year has been a revelation for Williamson. His ball handling, shooting and decision making has been impressive for a first-time varsity starter as he notched 16 points.
He also knocked down a team-high three triples. Mizdail is a player to watch as the point guard and floor general for an extremely young Warriors' team.
Also notching double-digit scoring was Everett Dominick who scored 13 points in the effort. Sophomore Jacob Schmitt scored nine points and Tristian Parker added eight points.
Cowanesque also traveled to Sayre to take on the Redskins on Wednesday, Jan. 20. To see how they fared pick up next week's edition of the Wellsboro/Mansfield Gazette as well as the Free Press-Courier.