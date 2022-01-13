The Cowanesque Valley Indians (5-6) used a monstrous second half to rally back on their home floor against the Sayre Redskins (2-8) on Wednesday, Jan. 13 to pick up a huge 85-78 win on the back of a career-high 40 points from senior Tucker St. Peter.

The Indians would get out a slow start in the contest, as the Sayre team came out of the locker room on fire from three-point range as they knocked down four first-quarter triples as they took a 22-14 lead after the first quarter of play.

CV would keep themselves afloat with Gage Tilton and St. Peter both connected on three-pointers in the first frame, but the Sayre team would continue to score in bunches in the second as they would pile on another 17 points in the second that pushed their lead to 39-28 at the half.

Down by double-digits, St. Peter would start to heat up in the second frame, a sign of things to come for the Indians in the game.

He would knock down two triples and score eight points in the quarter, and despite being down big would be the catalyst for the CV comeback.

The Indians would come out of the break with new energy, and even though Sayre would continue to score effectively the Indians found themselves on another level.

In the third, CV would drop 29 points and St. Peter would go completely crazy from three-point range as he would drop 21 points in the quarter on an incredible five three-pointers to bring the Indians back to within striking distance and close the gap to just 59-57 with all of the momentum on their side with one of their senior leaders completely locked in.

The Indians would continue their second-half tear that included a total of 57 points and would drop another 28 points in the frame as St. Peter and McGwire Painter would lead the fourth quarter push as they combined for 16 of their teams’ points as the Indians would pick up the 85-78 win in a furious second-half comeback.

The CV offense went off in the win, with St. Peter dropping an incredible 40 total points in the effort with 29 coming in the second half and eight total three-pointers in one of the best scoring performances for any area player during the 2021-2022 season.

Painter also was able to put together a big game in a pivotal matchup and the senior was able to pour in 23 points with 13 coming in the second half as well.

Gage Tilton would turn in another strong night as well with 12 points while Fletcher Good would add six points and Carter Ackley and Julian Francis chipped in two points as well.

The Indians will now travel to North Penn-Liberty to take on the Mounties on Friday, Jan. 15 at 7 p.m. for a huge NTL Small School Division matchup between teams looking to move up in the standings.