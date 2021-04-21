MANSFIELD — With the score tied at five with two outs and two men on in the bottom of the seventh inning, North Penn-Mansfield Tiger senior baseball player Coleman Jeliff delivered the biggest hit of the night with a walk-off RBI single that sent sophomore Derek Litzelman across the plate for the deciding run against the Athens Wildcats on Tuesday, April 20.
“It means a lot to be able to help us win because I made a couple of errors and got down on myself earlier,” Jeliff said. “But I came back in when we needed it and it was just a great team win.”
The game went back and forth throughout, with Athens striking first in the top of the opening inning on an RBI single by Mason Lister that scored Karter Rude.
Mansfield responded with two first-inning runs of their own with both Blaise Deitrick and Logyn Choplosky batting in RBIs to give them an early 2-1 advantage.
Senior pitcher Dietrick did an excellent job of keeping a high-powered Athens offense at bay in the subsequent innings and only gave up another two runs in the next three innings.
“The pitching has been great lately,” Dietrick said. “We’ve had a couple of really good outings, a good day against Towanda by me and a good outing against Troy for Noah (Spencer). Our last time out against Neumann we had a great outing for all of our pitchers.”
The pitching staff for Mans-field has continued to show improvement and the one-two punch of Dietrick and Spencer was an integral part of the turnaround Mansfield has seen during the year.
“Noah is a great pitcher,” Dietrick said. “We’ve grown up pitching together; we’ve always been a great one-two punch. He’s hard-throwing and gets a nice break on his curveball while I kind of come in and throw them off with a little bit slower of a fastball and a little bit more of a break on my curveball. So I try to locate a little bit more on the inside and not let people get their hands extended.”
He finished the day with four total innings of work while giving up just four hits and three runs while striking out four batters before senior Noah Spencer entered the game in relief.
Athens was able to hold on to a 3-2 lead until the bottom fifth inning, where Mansfield would start to catch fire in the batter’s box.
Dietrick was able to knock in his second RBI of the day while Karson Dominick was able to score on a sacrifice fly to give them a 4-3 lead.
Athens once again tied the game up in the sixth inning, but a Cameron Fabian RBI single helped lift the score to 5-4 heading into the seventh inning.
With the game on the line, Mansfield almost squandered their opportunity for an important win in the Northern Tier League Large School Division, and Jeliff had a pop-fly bounce off his glove in right field that Athens’ Cam Nichols turned into two bases, and was the eventual tying score in the inning as he crossed home plate three batters later.
Mansfield escaped the inning on an incredible throw from Fabian at the catcher position to Deitrick at second base on the steal attempt and gave new energy to the Tiger’s team.
Spencer ended the inning with two straight strikeouts and now the fate of the game rested on the bats of the Mans-field team.
“I was just hoping I could throw strikes for the team and strike out a few batters,” Spencer said. “And just to have faith in my teammates to make plays for us and they did.”
In the bottom of the seventh, with one out Litzelman was able to reach base on a single and after a fly-out by Fabian, Hunter Thompson reached base on a crucial walk advancing Litzelman to second base and setting the stage for Jeliff to redeem his earlier miscue.
On the first pitch of the at-bat, Jellif belted a shot past the infield and scored the winning run to put a cap on a wild finish in Mansfield with the score in favor of the Tigers, 6-5.
“It says a lot about our mental toughness,” Jeliff said. “Sometimes you mess up, and sometimes we have to lift other kids.”
Spencer picked up the win in the relief as he pitched three innings and gave us just two runs, three hits and struck out five batters including some big-time strikeouts in the seventh inning.
Jeliff played hero in the contest and went 2-4 on the day with the game-winning RBI and helped lead his team to the win.
Also with a big day batting was Dietrick who added to his solid day on the mound with a 1-3 day and three RBIs.
Spencer, Choplosky, Bryan Bogaczyk, Litzelman, Fabian, Thompson and Dominick all were able to manufacture hits in an important win for the Mansfield baseball team.
“I think we have a lot of seniors that haven’t played a lot of baseball lately, so we had a lot of strikeouts early in the season,” Mansfield Head Coach Rob Davis said. “A lot of pitches, breaking balls specifically, they weren’t located so we struggled to get strikeouts or down certain locations on pitches, but I am happy with where we’re at now.”
After a few stumbles early in the year, Mansfield now sits with a 5-3-1 record and is in second place in the NTL Large School Division after winning three consecutive games with wins against Athens, Troy and a win against the then-undefeated Bishop Neumann team earlier in the week.
“It was huge for us to be able to hang on there,” Davis said. “It was kind of a roller coaster, I thought the guys started to settle down and we’re starting to make some plays. We had a few errors there in the top of the seventh and it would have been an easy time to fold, but they didn’t, and they came through. A couple of guys in the bottom of the order were struggling a little bit but still came through, Coleman at the end there came up big for us with a huge hit with two outs to win the game.”
Mansfield will take their three-game win streak on the road as they travel to take on the CV Indians in Westfield on Thursday, April 22.