The Wellsboro junior high boys basketball team improved to 7-0 following a 27-11 win over rival North Penn-Mansfield on Thursday, Nov. 17.

It took Wellsboro a few minutes for their shots to start swishing, but once they did the Hornet boys held a 9-3 lead after the opening quarter, led 13-6 at halftime, and 22-9 going into the final quarter.

Griffin Morral led all scorers with nine points, Ethan Keane scored seven, Max Mascho added six and Ransom Schultz finished with three points.

Gideon Lawton pitched in two shooting points and also grabbed three rebounds for the Hornets.

Keane added four steals and four assists to his point total while Mascho grabbed four rebounds and made five steals.

Morral also had five steals and grabbed three boards, and Schultz finished the night with eight rebounds and blocked two shots.

In the B game the Hornets won 39-3, with Mansfield’s lone basket coming in the final seconds of the game. Jacob Brown led the way with 10 points, Luke Szentesy dropped nine points, and RJ Doughtie scored six for the B game.

The following night, Friday, Nov. 18 the Hornets hosted Towanda and faced their first loss of the season.

The boys lost the A game 40-24 but won the B game, 36-14.

Ransom Schultz led the A team with nine points, Max Mascho added seven, Ethan Keane had six, and Griffin Morral chipped in with two points.

In the B game Jacob Brown and Luke Szentesy were both in double-digits, scoring 13 and 12 points respectively. RJ Doughtie added five points, Reed Richardson scored four, and Lane Cozby pitched in two points for the B team win.

The Hornets will host Canton then are off until next week following the Thanksgiving holiday.