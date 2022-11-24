The Wellsboro junior high girls basketball team fell 35-26 to rival North Penn-Mansfield at home on Thursday, Nov. 17.

Wellsboro held an 11-6 lead after the opening quarter but were held to just 3 points in the second as the Lady Tigers closed the gap to trail 14-13 at halftime.

The young Lady Hornets extended their lead to 22-17 after the third, but were outscored 18-4 in the final quarter.

Adelyn Frantz led Wellsboro with nine points, Teagan Novinger added eight, Lauren Gehman chipped in five, and Rylee Coolidge and Mazie Johnson scored two points each.

Mansfield also won the B game, 24-17. Jennifer Belz had four points and Coolidge added three for the junior high Lady Hornets.

The junior high Lady Hornets then hosted Towanda the following night on Friday, Nov. 18 to face yet another loss.

Towanda took early leads in both the A and B games, preventing the Lady Hornets from surprising the Knights for the win.

Wellsboro fell 19-7 in the A game and lost 24-20 in the B game.

Teagan Novinger scored four points, Delaney Morral added two points and Kate Bryant chipped in a point for the Lady Hornets in the A game.

In the B game, Rosa Seguera led the young Lady Hornets with six points, Peyton Keane and Rylee Coolidge both added four points, and Jennifer Belz, Maddison Moore and Emery Butters all chipped in two points each.

“It’s a season of improvement for everyone,” Wellsboro’s junior high coach said.

“We’re figuring out where everyone plays best on the court and we’re working on plays to use our strengths.”

The Hornets host Canton Tuesday, Nov. 22 then are off until next week following the Thanksgiving holiday.