On Thursday, Nov. 17 the NPL junior high Lady Mounties hosted Canton for an A game loss and a B game comeback win.

“Both teams played really well tonight.” NPL’s junior high coach said. “I’m happy with the progress we’re seeing this early in the season. I know we still have a lot more to improve on, but nobody’s perfect. It’s a learning curve I’m sure these girls will tackle.”

Canton jumped out to an early lead in the first quarter of the A game. The Lady Warriors kept their momentum going well into the final quarter as they held NPL to just 10 points in the game. Canton finished the A game with the victory at 43-10.

“I feel like everybody played really well,” said one of Canton’s A team players.

“I think we just have to take more shots. If you don’t take the shot, you’ll never put the points up.”

The B game was off to a slow start, neither team scoring any points until the last minute of the first quarter.

The first points were scored by Canton. NPL retaliated roughly two minutes into the second quarter with a two-pointer of their own to tie the score 2-2.

NPL took the lead with another pair of two-pointer shots and a buzzer beater three pointer to gain a seven point advantage, 9-2 going into the half.

NPL returned to the court and took control early in the third quarter with another successful two-point shot. Canton followed suit with a foul shot to put another point on their board.

The junior high Lady Mounties were unwilling to give up their lead and put another five points on the board to bring the score up 16-3.

The final points of the third quarter came from Canton in the last 30 seconds of the game to put the score up 16-6.

NPL would go on to score five points unanswered in the final quarter to widen the gap and take the B game 21-6.

“Everybody played hard and played their best,” said NPL’s coach.

“I can’t ask for more than that. It’s that they have fun and improve on the court. Junior high is about finding what works. These girls play well together as a team, but they have their individual strengths too.”