The Wellsboro Bassmaster team of Colegan Stiner and Connor Kapp continued their extremely productive summer on the water as the duo took yet another top-five finish on Saturday, July 16 with a second-place finish at Pinchot Lake near York, PA in the PA BASS Nation Eastern Division Tournament.
PA BASS Nation is an organization of high school fishing leagues where two angles are on a team in one of the three divisions, the Eastern, Central of Western, and are placed in accordance to their demographic location.
The teams can compete in three tournaments in each division or all nine tournaments that take place between the three divisions and accumulate points towards the championship in those tournaments.
Depending on the tournaments fished, points are accumulated and can make anglers eligible for national tournaments and possible scholarships.
The team would launch their boat at 6 a.m. with pilot Ben Kapp at the helm and spend the next eight hours on the lake.
The tournament had a limit of at least 15-inch fish, and the team was able to boat the four fish limit in that range during their time on the water.
With a tough day on the water for most anglers, the Wellsboro team was one of only four teams to be able to boat four fish during the tournament and weighed in at 10.2 pounds on the day, which was good for a second-place finish.
The Wellsboro Bassmaster team of Stiner and Kapp will be back in action in the PA Bass Nation Eastern Division on Saturday, July 30 as they take on the waters of Cowanesque Valley.