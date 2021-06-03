The Northern Pennsylvania Running Series held the first run of their 2021 series in the Giving Back 5K on Saturday, May 29 in Arnot that saw Liberty resident Adam Kolb win the overall event for the men with a time of 22:10 and Lynn Hinman taking the top spot for the female runners with a time of 26:29.
The race consists of a 3.1-mile course that begins and ends at the Arnot Ballfield. The course has a mixed array of conditions, varying from grass, to gravel to the blacktop. It is also a run laden with hills that offer up a challenge to runners who are participating.
“Despite the unfavorable weather, we had a handful of individuals who braved the cold rain and finished the 5k road course through the small town of Arnot,” race organizer Susan Blackwell said. “Leading the way was Adam Kolb, Liberty, Pa, with a time of 22:10. For the ladies, Lynn Hinman of Columbia Cross Roads finished with a time of 26:29.”
The race marked Blackwell’s 20th year of hosting a 5K on Memorial Day Weekend, and according to Blackwell has taken place at Island Park in Blossburg for 17 years and has been relocated to Arnot in its past three years.
The event helps raise money for a cause that is close to Blackwell’s heart, and the proceeds help to further aid this cause.
“We continue to do this event to raise money for the Children’s Miracle Network for the Arnot Ogden Medical Center in honor of my son Brayden,” Blackwell said. “He was born there and spent 3 months in the NICU.”
The next race in the Northern PA Running Series is the Tioga County Honor Guard’s Armed Forces 5K/ Walk.
The event will be held on Saturday, June 5 at 9 a.m. with registration going from 7-8:40 a.m. at Mill Cove in Mansfield. For those interested, it costs $20 to register at the event with veterans and active-duty military can participate for the discounted price of $10.
On top of the normal prizes for top finishers, there will also be a special Veteran/Active Duty Award presented to the top male and female finishers that are veterans or active duty.
Below are the top finishers from the Giving Back 5K.
1. Adam Kolb 22:10 Overall Male
2. Eric Hinman 23:44 1st 40-49
3. Mikah Kolb 23:35 1st 18-22
4. Joe Bubacz 23:51 1st 50-59
5. Lynn Hinman 26:29 Overall Female
6. Lacey Hinman 29:30 1st 13-17
7. Megan Robbins 30:09 2nd 13-17
8. Joe Longacre 30:19 2nd 50-59
9. Rebecca Murdock 31:24 1st 40-49
10. Brittani Schwartzer 32:36 1st 30-39
11. Makenna Robbins 38:52 3rd 13-17
12. Paige Murdock 41:18 4th 13-17
13. Matt Bower 44:23 2nd 18-22
14. Barb Morgan 45:02 1st 70+