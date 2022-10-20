Four first half goals led the Wellsboro Lady Hornets soccer team to a shut out victory over rival North Penn-Mansfield during Senior Night on Wednesday, Oct. 12.

“This year, we’ve really focused on building a team where each player values and is valued by every one of their teammates,” said head coach Jason Gehman.

“Our seniors, Kate DeCamp, Molly Ingerick, Lindsey Benedict, Jordyn Abernathy and Rylie Boyce have really lead by example for what we want to be: a competitive and close-knit team. I am honored to be their coach.”

Four different Lady Hornets scored on the evening while sophomore Annie Gehman stopped both shot attempts by the Lady Tigers.

Not even four minutes into the game, Molly Ingerick scored a goal off a corner kick to put Wellsboro in the lead 1-0.

Six minutes later Lindsey Benedict found the back of the net off another corner kick, making the score 2-0 for the first half.

With 15:28 remaining in the game Kate DeCamp scored on an Abernathy assist to push the lead to 3-0, then two minutes later Rylie Boyce converted a penalty kick to earn the Lady Hornets their final goal for a 4-0 victory.

The Lady Hornets out shot Mansfield 18-2 and had a 10-0 advantage in corner kicks.

The Lady Hornets would finish off their home games with a 4-0 loss to Milton on Saturday, Oct. 15.

Milton scored three goals in the first half, then added one more in the second to finish off the game 4-0.

Milton’s defense stone-walled the Lady Hornets to just two shot attempts on goal, one by Jordyn Abernathy and the other from Abby Owlett.

Sophomore Annie Gehman stopped 13 of the Lady Panthers’ 20 shot attempts in the game.

The loss drops the Lady Hornets’ record to 6-10-1 overall and 5-6 in the NTL standings.

The Lady Hornets return to the field for their final game of the season at Athens on Thursday, Oct. 20.