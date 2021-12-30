WELLSBORO – The Wellsboro Lady Hornets (4-2) three-game win streak was snapped at home on Thursday, Dec. 23 as they fell in a hard-fought contest against a non-league opponent in the Hughesville Lady Spartans (2-3) by a score of 47-43.

Things remained tight throughout the entirety of the first half, as neither team was able to do much offensively in the first quarter with both defenses coming out with a massive amount of energy.

Hughesville would get out to an early advantage, as they won the first quarter 10-8 as they were able to rely on a balanced attack that saw five players contribute points in the frame.

Wellsboro kept things close behind six points from Emma Coolidge but would need to claw back to have a chance of coming away with a victory.

Both offenses would start to gain some traction in the second quarter, mostly from the free-throw line, as the teams’ played even at 15-15 in the frame.

Wellsboro would get seven of their points from the line on 7-9 shooting while Hughesville would also get seven points from the line on 7-10 shooting.

Hughesville’s Allie Andtadt scored six of her teams’ points as they held a narrow 25-23 lead at the break.

In the third, Hughesville would make their push and was aided by an impressive defensive effort that held Wellsboro to just seven points.

They would win the frame 12-7 and extend their lead to 37-30, but the Lady Hornets would start to chip away in the fourth.

Wellsboro would outscore Hughesville in the final frame, with four players adding points in the quarter and were led by Chloe Brandenburg and Coolidge who both netted four in the frame.

Sophomore Maddy Mascho would knock down the Hornets’ only three-pointer while Emma Brandenburgh would also add two points but it wasn’t enough as Hughesville would hold on for a 47-43 win and hand the Wellsboro girls their first loss in two weeks.

Coolidge once again led the way for Wellsboro as she netted a game-high 19 points and has now topped the double-digit mark in four of her first six contests of the 2021-2022 season and is averaging 13.8 points per game so far this season.

She also added four assists and steals and paced her team on the boards with eight on the night.

Also cracking double-digit scoring was Mascho, who was able to add 11 points while knocking down her teams’ only three-pointer on the night.

The sophomore also added two steals, one assist and three rebounds and as the season continues, she has been improving steadily as he production has mirrored the uptick.

Cloe Brandenburg added seven points and five rebounds and Emma Brandenburg added four points and four rebounds in the loss with both recording one steal.

Freshman Paige Logsdon contributed two points, three rebounds and one steal to round out the top producers for the Lady Hornets in just their second loss of the year.

Hughesville was led by Anstadt, who scored 15 points, and Breanna Bobak, who had 13 points for the Lady Spartans in the win.

Wellsboro will now look to bounce back and return to their winning ways as they host Coudersport on Wednesday, Dec. 23 at 2:30 p.m. as they look to grab their fifth win of the 2021-2022 season.