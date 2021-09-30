The Wellsboro Lady Hornets volleyball team (3-5) was unable to pick up a win at home on Thursday, Sept. 23 as they dropped their second straight contest, with Williamsport sweeping them 3-0.
The Williamsport girls came out of the gates swinging as they pummeled the Lady Hornets in the first set of play by a score of 25-12. But the Lady Hornets wouldn’t go quietly as they played much better in the ensuing two sets.
They would push Williamsport to the limit in the second set of play, falling late with Williamsport needing to score 26 to put them away by a slim score of 26-24.
In the final set of play, Williamsport would close the door on the tenacious Wellsboro girls as they finished things off with a 25-18 win and the 3-0 sweep.
Despite the loss, senior Emma Owlett continued to impress as she led her team in attacking with eight kills on the night.
Freshman Christina Logsdon was a force at the net once again as she racked up a team-high five blocks on the night to go with her six kills.
Junior Maddi Bordas had 11 assists and 43 ball handling attempts to go with her three kills while Olivia Servatius and freshman Emily Starkweather each had one ace for the Lady Hornets.
In their next contest, the Wellsboro girls were unable to pick up a win over their non-league opponent Coudersport Lady Falcons where they fell in a tight matchup where they fell 3-2 in five sets.
Wellsboro received strong performances from Owlett who recorded 14 kills, Bordas who recorded 18 assists and Meredith Brownlee recorded a team-high seven aces.
Logsdon continued her breakout freshman year as she had an impressive eight blocks on the night and was once again a force at the net for the Lady Hornets.
That game was followed by another daunting matchup with the Canton Lady Warriors (4-0) on Tuesday, Sept. 28 on the road, where the Lady Hornets suffered their fourth straight loss of the year in a 3-0 sweep.
In the loss, Wellsboro was led by. Owlett with seven kills, Logsdon with four kills and three blocks, Bordas with 10 assists and two aces and Starkweather with eight points and four digs.
Wellsboro will look to bounce back after a tough stretch as they travel to Sayre to take on the Lady Redskins on Thursday, Sept. 30 at 7:30 p.m.