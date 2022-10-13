The Wellsboro Lady Hornets soccer team has faced a three-game losing streak after their 1-1 tie with Jersey Shore.

The first match was a battle against the Athens Lady Wildcats on Wednesday Oct. 5.

A pair of second half goals by the Lady Wildcats pushed them to a 3-2 victory over the Lady Hornets.

Athens took an early lead, not even four minutes into the match, but the Lady Hornets rebounded just over a minute later. Off a scrambled corner kick, Wellsboro’s Sara Seeling gathered the ball for a shot past the keeper to tie the game up 1-1.

10 minutes later Wellsboro took the lead on an assisted goal by Carys Barlett.

Wellsboro held the 2-1 lead until the second half, where the Lady Wildcats would return to the field and tie up the game 2-2 with 28:45 left in the half. Athens would take back the lead and hold out for the 3-2 victory.

Athens doubled up on goal shots and had a 4-2 advantage in corner kicks.

The Lady Hornets would then face off against Wyalusing on Saturday morning and suffer a 3-0 loss.

The Lady Rams scored once in the first half and added two more goals later in the second to secure a 3-0 win.

The Lady Rams proved just as tough defensively as they managed to hold the Lady Hornets to just three shot attempts throughout the game.

Senior Jordyn Abernathy, junior Abby Owlett, and junior Sara Seeling attempted the shots for the Lady Hornets team.

Sophomore Annie Gehman stopped 12 of the 15 Wyalusing shot attempts and both teams attempted 3 corner kicks each.

Wellsboro’s final loss would come from the Muncy Lady Indians in a non-conference game on Monday, Oct. 10.

The Muncy girls came onto the field heavy in the offensive and the Lady Hornets fell short. In total, the Lady Indians took 15 shot on the Wellsboro goal, successfully making one goal in each half for the 2-0 victory.

Muncy was also able to stonewall the Lady Hornets offense to blockade them from taking any shots on the Muncy goal.

These losses keep the Lady Hornets floating in the mid-range of the NTL standings with a 5-9-1 overall and a 4-6 in the NTL.