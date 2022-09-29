The Wellsboro Lady Hornets volleyball team broke their three loss streak with a 3-1 set victory over Sayre.

On Thursday, Sept. 22, the Lady Hornets hosted the Canton Lady Warriors and suffered a 3-1 loss. This NTL cross-over game was a tough battle for the Lady Hornets.

Canton took the first two sets, 25-20 and 25-16, to take a 2-0 lead before the Lady Hornets edged the Lady Warriors, 25-23, in the third set. Canton would go on to win the fourth, however, 25-16, to take the match.

“We knew coming into the game they were going to be tough, we just went out and played the best we could and tried to improve,” head coach Jeff Zuchowski said.

The Wellsboro team would then travel to Coudersport for a non-conference match against the Lady Falcons on Monday, Sept. 26.

Coudersport would claim a 3-0 win over the Lady Hornets, claiming the first set 25-21 and the second 25-16. The Lady Falcons would close out the match with a shut-out set of 25-13 for the overall win.

This loss to the Lady Falcons wouldn’t set Wellsboro back though, as they would host the Sayre Lady Redskins on Tuesday and earn a hard-fought 3-1 victory to break their losing streak.

The Lady Hornets doubled up Sayre 25-12 in the first set, but the Lady Redskins rallied to take set two, 25-23.

Wellsboro would take the third set 25-18, and fend off Sayre 25-21 in the fourth set to win the game.

“It’s all about improvement on the court and we’re seeing a lot of it. We’ve come a long way since the beginning of the season and it’s exciting to see how much the girls have grown in their skills and together as a team,” Zuchowski said.

This win brings the Lady Hornets up 7-5 overall and 4-3 in the NTL standings, taking second, just above Athens.