The Wellsboro Lady Hornets tennis team suffered their second loss of the season to Bucktail on Wednesday, Sept. 14 and another loss to the CV Lady Indians on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

Bucktail swept the Lady Hornets, winning 5-0. With Bucktail’s Kayla Probert, Alexis Lowery and Isabella English defeating their Wellsboro singles counterparts in two 6-1 matches each.

The Lady Hornets would put up more fight on the court against the Lady Indians, but their fierceness wouldn’t be enough to shut down Cowanesque’s 5-0 win.

While the singles matches were more of the same, the doubles matches were a close call for Wellsboro.

Lady Hornet Ana Perry won her second set against Cowanesque’s Kylee Stone 6-2, but Stone would quickly recover and win the third set for the overall victory.

The loss drops the Lady Hornets to 1-9 overall for the season and 1-3 in the NTL division standings.

The Cowanesque Lady Indians are holding the top spot with a 6-0 record so far this season in the NTL.

Wellsboro is currently tied in the standings with North Penn-Liberty and Towanda, all of which sit at 1-3 so far.

Wellsboro’s head coahc Andy Borzok said, “The girls are all playing really well this season and I’m extremely proud of them.”

Cowanesque’s coach shares the sentiment and looks to returning Lady Indian Paisley Nudd for a strong season finish.

Nudd went 7-1 in her matches last year and was a District 4 stat leader in tennis singles and hopes to make it there again to compete.