On Thursday, Sept. 22, the Wellsboro Lady Hornets tennis team hosted the Towanda Lady Knights for their annual Senior Night event.
Lady Hornets senior players recognized were Kailey Zuchowski, Ana Perry, Kayleigh Harper, Gillian Hernandez and Devon Holderby.
These five seniors were recognized for their abilities and good sportsmanship before the beginning of their match against Towanda.
Unfortunately, Towanda would take all three singles matches, winning both sets in each match.
The Lady Knights would also claim victory over the doubles match, setting the Lady Hornets back 1-11 for the season and 1-4 for the NTL.
The Lady Hornets will travel away to Loyalsock for a game against the Lady Lancers on Thursday, Sept. 29.