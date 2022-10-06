Monday, Oct. 3 marked the end of regulation tennis season for the Wellsboro Lady Hornets.
The Lady Hornets have seen a season of growth this year, taking their record 2-13 overall and 1-5 in conference matches.
The Lady Hornets battled St. John Neumann’s for their second win of the season 3-2 with the ladies playing 10-game professional sets because of the weather.
Whether it was the warm sunshine or the extra game confidence, Wellsboro would walk away with victories in two singles match-ups and a doubles game for the 3-2 overall win.
Following this victory, the Lady Hornets would fall to Loyalsock and North Penn-Liberty as a finish to their season.
Loyalsock would take the game 5-0 and NPL would battle for a 3-2 victory over the Lady Hornets.
NPL would take two singles matches and a doubles game for the win and move up in the league standings 3-3 with a 4-7 overall season record.