The Wellsboro Lady Hornets softball team continued their undefeated start to 2021 as they took down Troy on Tuesday, April 6 by a score of 15-8.
The Wellsboro girls were able to get out to an early lead with a four-run effort in the top of the first inning, but the Troy girls were able to keep pace and close the gap to 4-3.
The Lady Hornets continued to score runs at will and started to gain some separation in the second inning as they pushed in another three runs on an Emma Coolidge two-RBI double and a Jena Boyce hit that drove in a third run to give them some breathing room at 7-3.
Troy scored one more run in the third but was able to make things interesting when Tyra Williams hit a homerun and batted in three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to tie the score at seven runs apeice.
But the Wellsboro girls would score eight runs to close the game out in comparison to Troy’s one and sealed their second win in as many games to start the season.
The batting for the Lady Hornets continued to impress as they scored 15 runs on an incredible 20 hits and Troy was unable to handle the barrage of balls Wellsboro connected with, as they struggled in the field with 12 errors on the day.
Jena Boyce led the way for Wellsboro with a perfect day batting as she went 5-5 with five singles, two RBIs and four runs scored.
Senior Kerrah Clymer had another phenomenal day batting and went 3-5 at the plate with one run scored.
Coolidge also went 3-5 on the day with a four-RBI day as well as two runs scored.
Rylie Boyce had four RBI’s on the day and ended 2-4 with a late triple that drove in Jessa Lohr for her second run scored on the day in the top of the fifth inning.
After just two contests, the Lady Hornets have batted in an incredible 26 runs and have been one of the premier offenses in the NTL so far.
The now 2-0 Lady Hornets will have some tough tests this upcoming week with a battle against rival North Penn-Liberty scheduled for Thursday, April 8 and a contest with the undefeated Athens Lady Wildcats on Monday, April 12 at 4:30 p.m. on their home field.