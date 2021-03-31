WELLSBORO — The Wellsboro Lady Hornet's (1-0) offense was firing on all cylinders in their season and home opening game, as they rolled to an 11-5 victory over the Williamson Lady Warriors (1-1) on Tuesday, March 30.
Senior Kerrah Clymer was the engine for the Lady Hornets victory, with a nearly flawless day hitting the softball as well as a complete game on the mound where she racked up six strikeouts in her season debut.
“In softball, all of your success is determined by what you have in the circle, and Kerrah did a fantastic job tonight,” Wellsboro Softball Head Coach Ron Brought said. “We were going into this season not knowing exactly who would step up and take that leadership role and pitch. Kerrah has more experience and she throws at a good velocity.”
It took a few innings for the senior to settle down, but once she did the improvement showed as Wellsboro was able to stop a strong hitting team in Williamson from keeping pace.
“I think we played well on both sides of the ball,” Clymer said. “In the third inning is when I felt like we started to play better as a team and I started to play better.”
In the opening innings of the contest, the Wellsboro offense showed a flash of what they are capable of, but the Williamson girls refused to go away and swung the bat effectively.
Wellsboro pushed out to a 4-2 lead after two innings, but their offense started to pay dividends in the fourth and fifth innings.
A Clymer home run in the fourth and a double by Jena Boyce that led to an eventual score started to open up the game.
They followed that inning with another slugfest in the fifth, with Clymer going yard for the second time on the night and junior Abbye Cavanaugh also joining the party with a home run shot of her own that helped the Lady Hornets push the score to 11-3.
“We’ve been focusing for the last month, just hitting the ball hard,” Brought said. “Hard, line drives and hard ground balls, and when we focus on that the long balls will come. I think tonight even in the windy conditions, I think those are home runs regardless. Batting practice has been a real treat to watch because these girls can hit.”
Clymer settled in during those innings, only allowing one run in the third, fourth and fifth innings to help her team secure a lead.
Williamson was able to tack on two more runs, but it wasn’t enough to match the big offensive night for the Lady Hornets as they closed the game for their first win of the year.
Clymer had as good a day as possible batting for Wellsboro, as she went a perfect 4-4 with two home runs, four RBIs, one double and three runs scored.
It was the first multi-home run game for Clymer in her career and is as good a start to a senior season that a player could have hoped for.
“I was shocked,” Clymer said. “I’ve never had two in a game before, it was pretty awesome.”
It was a rare showing from a player who hasn’t played since the 2019 season and was one of the most impressive games of her career so far.
“It’s pretty up there,” Clymer commented on where this game ranks in her all-time accomplishments. “It felt really good.”
Senior Boyce was also stellar hitting the ball in the victory, as she went 3-4 with three hits, one RBI and a double on the night.
Cavanaugh went a perfect 2-2 with one home run, Emma Coolidge went 1-3 with one triple and two runs scored, Chelsea English added an RBI and a run scored and Maddie Bordas also recorded an RBI double in the effort.
Though the offense was clicking for the Hornets, the defense made a few mental mistakes which are expected after such a long layoff from playing as a unit.
With four errors, the Lady Hornets will try to clean things up on that side of the ball as they continue to grow in 2021.
“We just need to work on our general awareness in the field,” Brought said. “Knowing before each pitch, what your responsibilities are. Where you’re going to go with the ball and have that anticipation that you’re a participant, not a spectator.”
The Lady Hornets will look to capitalize on their season-opening win as they travel to Canton to take on the Lady Warriors on Thursday, April 1.