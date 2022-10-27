The Lady Hornets volleyball team has finished out their final week of regular season play with another sweeping win over Loyalsock and two losses to Wyalusing and Athens.

On Thursday, Oct. 20 the Lady Hornets traveled to face the Lady Lancers for a second 3-0 sweep. The Lady Hornets took the first two sets 25-18 and the final set 25-20 after the Lady Lancers went point-by-point early on.

The Lady Hornets hosted the Wyalusing Lady Rams on Monday, Oct. 24 and faced a devastating 3-0 loss.

The Lady Rams took the first set 25-11, however the Lady Hornets fought hard in the second set going point-for-point until Wyalusing pulled ahead for the win 26-24. Wyalusing would also claim the third set 25-13 for the victory.

On Tuesday, Oct. 25 for their season finale match, the Lady Hornets hosted the Lady Wildcats for senior night.

Wellsboro senior players Maddi Bordas and Emily Starkweather were recognized for their efforts over their careers.

Athens would overtake the Lady Hornets in a 3-2 victory. Wellsboro would claim the first set 25-20, but the Lady Wildcats would take the next two 25-16 and 28-26.

The Lady Hornets would then rally, taking the fourth set 25-22 and forcing a fifth and final set, which Athens would pull through and win 15-10 for the victory.

“As we wind down our regular season, we’re happy to have already sewn up a spot in the district championships,” head coach Jeff Zuchowski said. “We had a bit of an up-and-down year as we worked through different lineups and rotations searching for the one that best suits our team. We’ve played competitively over the past couple of weeks, but we have a few players dealing with injuries.

“Overall, I’m really proud of the progress we’ve made, and I think we can be a very dangerous team in the district tournament. We can compete with every team in the area, but it’s a matter of playing a match all the way through instead of one or two sets. I’m hoping that we can pull together and really play to our potential during the postseason.”