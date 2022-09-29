The Wellsboro Lady Hornets broke a two game losing streak in their battle against Towanda on Tuesday, Sept. 27.

Before this, the Lady Hornets were edged out and taken down by both Wyalusing and Loyalsock before earning their redemption win.

On Thursday, Sept. 22 Wyalusing defeated Wellsboro 2-1 with a goal in each half.

Wyalusing’s Layla Botts struck at the midway point of the first half then Olivia Haley made it 2-nil with 16:34 remaining. Wellsboro’s goal was scored by junior Maddy Mascho, assisted by senior Jordyn Abernathy, with just over a minute left to play.

Wyalusing out shot Wellsboro 19-8 which gave them a slight advantage on offense for scoring.

The Lady Hornets then took on the Loyalsock Lady Lancers on Saturday, Sept. 24.

Loyalsock would take the game 3-1 after an early advantage in the first half.

Midway through the first half, the Lady Lancers led 2-0 after scoring an almost back to back pair of goals past Wellsboro goal keep Annie Lehman. They added their second goal with 5:14 remaining in the second half on a penalty kick.

Wellsboro’s only goal came shortly after on a direct kick by senior Jordyn Abernathy, earning the Lady Hornets a point on the board and bringing the final score 3-1.

Wellsboro would snap this losing streak with their game at Towanda on Tuesday, Sept. 27. The Lady Hornets would fight through the first half to defend their goal against Towanda’s tough offense.

And despite being out shot 10-6, the Lady Hornets would score the only goal of the night with 6:05 remaining in the second half, counting this 1-0 victory on their belt.

“Even if we get down in points, the girls never stop the intensity. They play the game from beginning to end no matter what the score is,” coach Bill Stokes said. “I couldn’t be more impressed.”

The win against Towanda evens up the Lady Hornets’ record at 5-5 overall and 4-3 NTL. The Lady Hornets take on the Williamson on Thursday.