The Wellsboro Lady Hornets (0-1) soccer team was unable to pick up a victory in their first game of the 2021-2022 season as they fell on the road against South Williamsport by a score of 3-0.
South Williamsport used an aggressive offense to force Wellsboro to play defense for a majority of the contest but were able to hold the Lady Mounties scoreless until near the end of the first half.
South Williamsport would finally get on the board at the 36-minute mark as Payden Mathieson was able to score the first goal and push the score to 1-0.
The game went into the half at 1-0 but South Williamsport would quickly bury the Lady Hornets in the second half.
The Lady Mounties would get scores in the third minute of the second half by Sophia Casella and Abby Akers would finish it off with seven minutes left to push the game to its final score of 3-0.
Despite the loss, standout goalkeeper Lilly Abadi did everything possible to give the Lady Hornets a shot to win as she recorded 18 saves on 23 shots on goal.
Wellsboro only was able to get one shot on goal with Maddie Mascho recording the lone attempt.
Now, Wellsboro will get a chance to get themselves to 0.500 on Wednesday, Sept. 8 as they hosted the NP-Mansfield Lady Panthers (0-2) who are also looking to get their first win of the 2021 season.
The game is set to start at 5:30 p.m. at Wellsboro.