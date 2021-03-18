WELLSBORO -- The Wellsboro Lady Hornets softball team is ready for their 2021 season, and with the chance to play this last summer in the PIAA District 4 Coaches Association in Williamsport, have already seen some of the young players who will step into bigger roles this season.
“I was very appreciative of the actions taken by the District IV softball coaches association in pulling together a summer league considering we missed out on the entire 2020 season,” Wellsboro Head Coach Ron Brought said. “It was a real treat to see the team that had such high expectations heading into last season get an opportunity to compete and give their senior teammates a proper send-off. With that being said, an eight-game summer league can’t replace an entire season of practice, a twenty-game schedule and a postseason...We’re very fortunate though, we have a roster full of multi-sport athletes and they’ll come up to speed quickly.”
The roster returns only five seniors, with a few standouts slated to make a big impact during the 2021 year.
One of the biggest names returning this season is the Wellsboro Hornet’s top-hitter from 2019 in Jena Boyce.
“It was really hard for us not to play with some of our good friends from last year for their senior season,” Boyce said. “A lot of us had a lot of milestones that we were going to be able to accomplish and losing that season set us back quite a bit.”
Boyce hit an incredible .368 in just her sophomore season with 25 hits, four home runs and 17 RBI’s and will be one of the leaders for a team that will see a lot of underclassmen step into big roles.
The Wellsboro team got a taste of what some of those younger players would look like over this past summer, and Boyce believes the experience will help them as they try and figure things out early in the year.
“We were able to play with our upcoming freshman and we were able to see how our team was going to deal without our seniors,” Boyce said. “It was just really helpful.”
One of the young players who is expected to play a large role in the year will be sophomores Jordyn Abernathy and Rylie Boyce, who many players and coaches think will play pivotal roles in their season.
“I practice a lot and I’ve been trying to hit off faster pitchers,” Abernathy said. “That’s a big change, and fielding also is because there’s a lot stronger hitter so I’ve also been working on my infield play.”
Abernathy missed out on her freshman year, but put together a fine summer in Williamsport and has helped her to build her confidence heading into her varsity debut.
“I’m more confident now that I’ve had the opportunity to see what the game is like at the varsity level,” Abernathy said. “The jump from middle school to varsity is a very big change, the summer showed me how to play with older kids with more skill.”
Abernathy has enjoyed her journey and pointed to the leadership of Clymer and Boyce as a big part of her development as a player at the varsity level.
Rylie Boyce is also expected to take a big role, and after seeing some innings on the mound over the summer is expected to be one of the go-to pitchers in the Wellsboro lineup.
“ Wellsboro has always had strong pitching and this season will be no different. We are working with two pitchers this spring and they are both making great progress,” Brought said. “We have sophomore Rylie Boyce who will be getting her first experience at the varsity level. We also have Kerrah Clymer returning to the circle to carry some of the workloads. As of now, we're going to attack opposing lineups with both pitchers and see how things shake out.”
Clymer is another returning senior who is coming off a very productive sophomore year. Clymer batted .303 and scored a team second-best 18 runs scored with a team-high 23 RBI’s in her sophomore year.
Clymer is another player expected to take the reins as a leader and also expand her role as a pitcher. Clymer had good results in limited action in 2019, starting one game and winning while pitching seven innings.
“I.m just really excited to get to play with all my friends again,” Clymer said. “Especially after not playing last year and it’s just exciting to be out here and playing again.”
With the team ready for 2021, the expectations for the Wellsboro program remain the same, which is to be a winning team in the hunt for an NTL Title and competing with the best at the District level.
“I’d love to win the NTL, as long as I’ve been on this team we haven’t for softball so it would be cool,” Clymer said. “And going into Districts, winning that would be pretty cool too.”
The Wellsboro girls are set to take the field on Wednesday, March 24 as they travel to Tioga to take on the Williamson Lady Warriors.
“We go into every season with the same expectations, to play winning softball,” Brought said. “ If we go out and play our best for each game the results at the end of the season will be positive. Our biggest obstacle may be game planning. Since we missed the entire 2020 season it’s going to be difficult to gauge how strong our opponents will be.”