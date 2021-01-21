WELLSBORO — The Wellsboro Lady Hornets basketball team (0-2) dropped two games to start their 2021 season. They came up just short to Athens Lady Wildcats (4-1) and lost by just one-point to the Wyalusing Lady Rams (2-1).
In their first game on Saturday, Jan. 16, the Lady Hornets pushed the Athens Lady Wildcats to the brink, but were unable to top the four-win Athens girls.
Both teams traded buckets early with neither gaining a real advantage in the first quarter and Athens holding onto a one-point lead of 7-6.
In the second quarter the Wellsboro girls started to put things together and looked like they may overpower the Lady Wildcats early.
Forwards Bailey Monks and Emma Coolidge combined for seven points in the frame to give the Wellsboro team a 15-10 advantage at the half, they were also helped by a stellar defensive effort where they only allowed three points in the quarter.
But in the second half, the Lady Wildcats defense stole the show.
The Lady Wildcats only allowed seven points and burying the Hornets in the fourth quarter where they held them to just one point as they escaped with a 28-22 win.
The Lady Hornets were led by Coolidge who notched seven points and Monks who scored five. Rylie Boyce also chipped in four points during the loss.
In their next contest, the Lady Hornets hosted the Wyalusing Lady Rams on Tuesday, Jan. 19 where they fell just short in a defensive battle, 21-20.
The Lady Rams packed the paint against Wellsboro in a concerted effort to force the Lady Hornets to shoot jump-shots, something they have struggled to do in the early parts of the 2020-2021 season.
Neither team was able to get much to fall during the contest, with the score sitting at 7-4 after a full quarter of play with the Rams in control.
The Wellsboro offense started to show some life late in the second quarter, and after falling behind 13-6 in the frame, senior Monks made some nice plays in the paint to score three-straight and close the gap to two points with the score 13-9 at the half.
In the second half, the Lady Hornets defense stepped up big in the third quarter and only allowed three points.
Senior Kiyah Boyce led the charge and hit some big-time shots, scoring all five of her points in the third and helping her team grab their first lead of the game.
The Rams finally got on the board and were able to regain the lead late heading into the fourth quarter with Wyalusing up 16-15.
In the fourth, turnovers doomed the Lady Hornets down the stretch and a three-pointer by Hailey Jayne for the Rams proved to be the difference.
Jayne hit the shot with just over three minutes left to play and Wyalusing worked the clock to escape Wellsboro with a win.
Wellsboro was led by Monks who scored seven points in the effort.
Abbye Cavanaugh also had a solid outing in a game where baskets came at a premium, notching six points.
Boyce scored five points as well, with nearly all of them coming at pivotal moments during the third quarter surge that was almost enough to help capture their first victory.
The Lady Hornets will look to get themselves in the win column after two heartbreaking, close defeats when they rematch the Lady Rams on Saturday, Jan. 23 in Wyalusing.