WELLSBORO – The Wellsboro Lady Hornets (4-4) basketball team was stifled by the Troy Lady Trojans (4-2) defense on Wednesday, Jan. 5 as they fell by a score of 34-24 to hand them their third consecutive loss.

During the first quarter of play, the Troy girls came out with a mix of full-court pressure and zone defense in the first quarter that seemingly threw off the attack of the Wellsboro unit.

Troy would use turnovers to net 10 points in the frame, and Wellsboro was kept off the scoreboard until just under eight seconds left in the first as Chloe Brandenburg was able to finally get the lid off the basket as she connected on a free throw to bring the score to 10-1 at the end of one.

Though the Wellsboro offense improved in the second quarter, they would only score seven points, all from the free-throw line, as Troy continued to be a brick wall on the defensive side of the court and used it to build their lead to 18-8 after one half of play.

In the second half, Wellsboro would finally get a shot from the field to fall, putting together their best offensive frame of the game where they scored nine points with Emma Coolidge, Ella Posada, and Maddy Mascho all scoring buckets in the quarter.

Despite the better offensive output in the quarter, Troy would once again bolster their lead in the frame as they put up 10 points and pushed their advantage to 28-17 heading into the fourth.

Wellsboro would outscore the Troy girls in the fourth by a count of 7-6 on the back of buckets from Coolidge, Emily Morris and Chloe Brandenburg.

But the final push proved to be too little too late, as Troy cruised to a 34-24 win and further solidified their spot at the top of the Northern Tier League Large School standings.

In the loss, Wellsboro was led by Coolidge who netted a team-high nine points while Chloe Brandenburg and Mascho both added five points in the effort.

Posada and Morris each chipped in two points while Emma Brandenburg added one point as well.

Troy was led by strong performances from Katie Lockey who scored a game-high 10 points and Rachel Kingsley who added eight points in the win for the Lady Trojans.

With the loss, Wellsboro moves back to 0.500 on the season and will look to snap their three-game skid in their next contest when they travel to Athens on Friday, Jan. 7 to take on the 3-2 Lady Wildcats at 7:30 p.m.