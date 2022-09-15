On Monday, Sept. 12, the Wellsboro Lady Hornets volleyball team would travel to face off against South Williamsport.
Wellsboro would claim a 3-0 set victory with Lexi Urena leading the team with ten kills. Urena would also be a team leader for aces along with Brianna Rathbun each with two aces.
Wellsboro would take on the Troy Lady Trojans the next night in a home match, which they would also win with a 3-0.
The Lady Trojans would tie the middle set, but ultimately, the Lady Hornets would come out on top 27-25.
Wellsboro would then make quick work of the third set to finish the game off with their first conference victory of the season and fifth win overall.
This time it would be sophomore Paige Logsdon who would lead the team in kills with eight. She would be followed by Urena and Meredith Brownlee who would both rack up six kills during the game.
Currently the Lady Hornets sit second in the District 4 standings with a 5-2 ratio.