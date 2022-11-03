Williamson picked up a three-set sweep at Cowanesque Valley on Thursday, Oct. 20, topping the Lady Indians 25-20, 25-6 and 25-14.
The Lady Indians managed to fight their way through the first set, going point-for-point with the Lady Warriors several times early on.
However the Lady Warriors regrouped for the second set and dominated the court, keeping CV at just six points for the second set.
The final set was an early battle for control which Williamson took to claim the set for their 3-0 victory.
Gracie Stephens finished with 23 assists, 19 digs and three aces, while TaylorRae Jones had nine kills, 13 digs and three blocks.
Sophie Sargent had nine digs, two blocks and three aces, Joelie Stephens had nine digs,
Mikenna Buchannon had five digs, two kills and six aces, Jocilyn Strange had four kills and Hannah Kendall had two kills.
The Lady Warriors improve to 11-5 overall on the season but CV falls to 2-17 with the loss. They’ll finish their season when they host the 10-2 conference Canton Lady Warriors.