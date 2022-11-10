On Thursday, Nov. 3, the North Penn-Liberty Lady Mounties travelled to Athens to face off against Wyalusing for the District IV title playoffs.

Last year, the Lady Rams dethroned the Lady Mounties from their District reign for the first time in six years.

This year, the Lady Mounties put everything out on the court and walked away with a 3-0 victory over Wyalusing as well as the District IV title.

The first set was a tight point-for-point between the two teams until the Lady Mounties pulled ahead and won the set 25-22 with a surprise setter tip from NPL’s Megan Spohn.

The Lady Mounties took off from there with an early lead in the second set that carried all the way through to another set win for NPL 25-20.

The third and final set started with much of the same energy from the Lady Mounties.

Again, they took an early lead by racking up service ace points to a 10 point advantage 16-6.

The Lady Mounties finished off the third set with a sweeping score of 25-10, successfully defeating the Wyalusing Lady Rams and claiming the District IV title back.

“It’s always exciting to get an opportunity like this,” said NPL outside hitter Darby Stetter.

“We worked really hard all season to get here and we played a really good game in the end. We’re definitely going to try and keep up the momentum for states.”

And the Lady Mounties followed through, dominating Lake Lehman in the first round of PIAA Class AA state competition on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

A back-and-forth start saw the Lake Lehman Lady Knights take a 7-6 lead in the first set, which they extended to an eventual 14-9 lead.

The Lady Mounties fought back, chipping away at the Lady Knights’ lead using kills from Alexia Kshir and Saige Lehman to overtake Lake Lehman.

NPL stretched their lead to 23-17 and Darby Stetter closed out the set with a back-row kill for the 25-21 win.

In the second set, NPL leaped into action to take the lead. Lake Lehman tied the set at seven, and the two teams traded back and forth all the way to a 23-all tied score.

A Pequignot ace and Lehman kill marked NPL’s final points for the 25-23 second set win.

North Penn-Liberty came out strong in the third set, taking an initial 7-1 lead. Kshir and junior Ella Swingle controlled the net with several well-timed blocks.

Lake Lehman tried to claw their way back into the set and coming close at 9-7.

That’s as close as NPL would allow the Lady Knights to get though, gaining a 10-point lead that secured their 25-17 final set win.

The win is NP-Liberty’s 20th of the season, against a lone loss against Central Mountain, and along with NTL and District IV titles, leaves the Lady Mounties as one of 16 remaining AA teams in contention for the State Championship.

“I was really happy with the way the girls played tonight,” said NPL head coach Mitchell Stetter.

“They played as a team and kept each other going. They didn’t let the little things get under their skin and I think that helped a lot.

“It’s a really big accomplishment for them. Tonight was make or break and they made it.”

The Lady Mounties will look to stay sharp as they prepare to face the District 11 champions Notre Dame Green Pond on Saturday for the second round of states.