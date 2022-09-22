The North Penn-Liberty Lady Mounties volleyball team suffered their first loss of the season against the Central Mountain Lady Wildcats on Thursday, Sept. 15.

The Lady Mounties have run up a five win streak since their start in late August, with four of those wins being 3-0 set wins in the Lady Mounties’ favor.

In their defeat against the Lady Wildcats, the NPL girls fought hard, but the Central Mountain defense at the net proved tougher than the Lady Mounties were prepared for.

In the battle against Central Mountain, the Lady Mounties lost the first set after bringing the score point-for-point to 24-26. This shook NPL’s confidence on the court and Central Mountain would take advantage of that and win the second set as well.

However, the Lady Mounties would bounce back in the third set and take it 25-18, finding a rhythm to return some of their offensive strengths to the Lady Wildcats.

Central Mountain would come back in the fourth and final set of the night for a 25-21 win over the Lady Mounties.

While now sitting with a 5-1 overall, the NPL Lady Mounties are still 4-0 in their conference games and rank third in the NTL standings so far.

“They’re playing well and our offense is strong. I think we just need to learn to slow things down on the court and focus on each play as its happening,” head coach Mitchell Stetter said.

“Sometimes we get ahead of ourselves and we make mistakes, but nobody’s perfect. The girls have seen a great season so far and this isn’t going to stop them. They’re determined.”

Earlier in the season, the players shared their ambitions to win back their District 4 title this season.

Coach Stetter and the NPL team seem to be holding to that and this loss hasn’t dissuaded them at all.

The players are still holding their heads high as they power through their season, still holding one of the top spots in the Northern Tier League.