On Tuesday, Aug. 30, a heated battle began on the courts at Cowanesque Valley.

The Cowanesque Lady Indians volleyball team hosted the North Penn-Liberty Lady Mounties. The Lady Mounties would triumph on the court to win all three sets of varsity play.

NPL took an early lead in the first set, which would eventually assure their win with a score of 25-16.

In the second set, Cowanesque earned the initial few points, but the Lady Mounties worked quickly to not only surpass the Lady Indians, but to prevent them from scoring as much as they could.

This mindset earned the Lady Mounties yet another victory in set two with a score of 25-8.

In the third and final set for the varsity team, Cowanesque showed their determination and fought hard for every point scored in their favor.

However, the fierceness alone wasn’t enough to earn the Lady Indians a victory and North Penn-Liberty took the third set with a score of 25-15.

The Lady Mounties relied on plays centered around the synergy between the setter and outside hitters. A good set is the foundation for a powerful spike.

Spikes can be hard to receive, but Cowanesque’s liber seemed to have no problem keeping the ball in the air for her teammates to return.

However when it came down to the wire, the Lady Mounties showcased immense skill with running plays and blocks on the court based on judgement calls and split second decisions, which allowed them their victories in their sets against the Lady Indians.

Darby Stetter was one of the team’s point leaders with 16 kills and three aces. Darby is followed closely by another point leader Payton Chapel who collected eight kills and two aces.

The NPL Lady Mounties will host Williamson on Thursday, Sept. 1 at 6:00pm for their next game.