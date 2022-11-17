North Penn-Liberty fought for every point in their state quarterfinal match against Notre Dame-Green Pond on Saturday, Nov. 12.

Notre Dame-Green Pond would claim the first two sets before the Lad Mounties would rally and and cut the Lady Crusaders’ lead down to 2-1.

However the Lady Crusaders would take control early in the fourth set and bring the Lady Mounties’ state season to an end.

ND-GP won the first set 25-19, the second 25-22 and the fourth 25-12, while the Lady Mounties took the third set 26-24.

The first set was a back-and-forth exchange as both teams tried to get a feeling for how their opponents played. NPL took the initial multipoint lead at 8-6 on a cross-shot kill from Lexi Kshir.

With Makenna Lightner serving, the Mounties stretched the lead to 11-6 with a few aces, but the Crusaders dug deep to get back in the fight, tying the set at 13 and taking the lead at 17-15.

After the score tied again at 17-all, the Crusaders made a final rally and pulled away with the first set, 25-19.

In the second set, ND-GP took off out of the gate to a 7-1 lead. After a brief time-out for NPL, the Lady Mounties racked up a 5-0 run to cut the lead to 7-6.

The Crusaders would stretch their lead 16-7, before another NPL time-out led to another 5-0 run to get NPL to within four at 16-12.

A pair of kills from Kshir and Lehman and two aces from Lightner cut the ND-GP lead to a single point at 18-17, but the Lady Crusaders would focus on a fierce defense to finish and claim the second set 25-22.

The teams traded small runs throughout the third set until ND-GP seemed to take control at 19-13.

However, NPL used several three-point runs to catch up, eventually taking a 22-21 lead with a Lehman kill. A Pequignot kill and another Lehman kill gave the Mounties a 25-24 lead and a wayward serve from the Lady Crusaders gave NPL the third set win, 26-24.

The fourth set started out with an initial 5-0 lead for the Lady Crusaders which they extended to 13-7 before shutting out NPL for the final points to take the final set 19-8.

Notre Dame-Green Pond is now 17-4 this season and went 8-2 in their league, winning the District 11 championship.

For their first round of state competition, the Lady Crusaders defeated District 12 champions Colwell-Egan 3-0. ND-GP now advances to the state semifinal round.

North Penn-Liberty now finishes their season with a 20-2 record, an NTL Championship, a District IV title and a PIAA tourney win.

They have not lost a set during their post-season run, topping Athens, Wyalusing and Lake Lehman 3-0 each.

“This season marks a really important milestone for the girls,” said NPL head coach Mitchell Stetter.

“They’ve come a long way together and I know this year was really special for our senior players. I’m glad they got this opportunity.”