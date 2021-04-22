Five players had multiple hits to lead the Mansfield University softball team to an early advantage in game one, but Bloomsburg University rallied for five runs over the final three innings to earn a 6-5 come-from-behind victory and secure a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) East sweep on Sunday, April 18 at Helen Lutes Field. The Mounties fell in the nightcap, 7-2.
In game one, the Mounties (2-17, 2-17 PSAC East) recorded a season-high 14 hits as a unit with five players recording multiple hits. Junior Lacey O'Donnell (two runs, SB) and senior Alex Hein finished 3-for-3, while senior Joelle Snyder (2B) and juniors Hannah Swartz and Abbey Woodard each added two hits.
Bloomsburg (11-15, 9-15 PSAC East) opened with a run in the first, but the Mounties responded with three runs in their half to take an early 3-1 lead. Swartz singled to left to score Snyder and O'Donnell and junior Abbey Woodard singled to plate junior Alexis Easling.
The Mounties remained in control and extended the lead to 5-1 in the fourth after an RBI single from senior Hannah Breitigan and an RBI double by Snyder.
However, momentum started to swing in the top of the fifth when Bloomsburg capitalized on a Mountaineer mishap to score four runs with two outs to tie the game at five.
The Huskies plated the eventual game-winner in the top of the seventh when Abby Wild drove in Rebecca Rossi with a sacrifice fly. The Mounties put the tying and winning run in scoring position in the bottom of the seventh, but the Huskies' left fielder made a diving catch to take away a hit from junior Meghan McGinley to seal the victory.
Sophomore Danielle Goff (2-8) allowed six runs, but only three were earned as she battled through six-complete innings in the loss. Savannah Doney did not allow a run in 3 and 1/3 innings in relief to earn the victory on the mound. Sammi Starr was 3-for-4 with a run to lead Bloom's offense.
In the nightcap, the Mounties again applied constant pressure offensively and finished with eight hits but couldn't match the Huskies scoring efforts. Bloomsburg scored two runs in the second, four in the fourth and added another in the sixth on their way to the 7-2 win.
The Mounties got on the board in the sixth after freshman Lauren Watson scored on a wild pitch to make it 7-1. The Mounties loaded the bases in the inning but could only push across the one run and left two runners on base.
Easling belted her second double of the game to plate Snyder and round out the scoring in the Mounties' final at bat.
Freshman Maddy Jean (0-1) was charged with five runs through three innings and Easling threw the final four innings in relief.
Easling led the offense, finishing 2-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI, while six other Mounties recorded a hit. Freshman Anastasia Berardi recorded her first-career hit, a double down the left field line in the sixth inning.
Abby Wild improved to 6-6 with the complete-game win, allowing two runs and striking out four for Bloom.
The Mounties remain home with a PSAC East doubleheader with West Chester University on Wednesday, April 21 at 2 p.m. (DH) at Helen Lutes Field.