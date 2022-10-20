The North Penn-Liberty Lady Mounties volleyball team has topped three more teams to remain undefeated in the NTL, adding more wins to an already impressive 10 win streak.

The Lady Mounties are currently ranked first in the NTL in conference matches, reigning 13-0 while the team’s only loss was in a non-conference tournament against Central Mountain for an overall 15-1 record this season.

On Tuesday, Oct. 11 and Monday, Oct. 17, the NPL ladies shutout Athens in two 3-0 conference matches.

This was followed by another on-the-road victory over the Williamsport Lady Millionaires on Thursday, Oct. 13. The Lady Mounties would fight to claim the first two sets 25-23 and 25-22 after going point-for-point for the majority of both sets.

Williamsport would make a comeback in the third set, dominating the court 25-21, however the Lady Mounties would retaliate with a fourth set 25-22 win for the overall victory of the night.

The Wellsboro Lady Hornets then hosted the Lady Mounties on Tuesday, Oct. 18 for a rivalry match where Wellsboro took the first set 24-26 going point-for-point for an early lead.

The Lady Mounties would bounce back and claim the next three sets for the victory.

NPL libero McKenna Lightner racked up over 20 receptions while Lady Mountie Darby Stetter was an offensive leader earning 17 kills in both the Williamsport and Wellsboro matches.

“These last couple games have been tough, but the girls ave kept the energy up. They’re playing hard and they’re playing smart,” NPL’s head coach Mitchell Stetter said.

The Lady Mounties host the Lady Trojans Thursday, Oct. 20 for their annual Pink Out game in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month while the Lady Hornets travel to Loyalsock on the same night.