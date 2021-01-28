MANSFIELD — The North Penn-Mansfield Lady Tigers were able to pick up their first win of the 2021 season on Monday, Jan. 25 as they took down the Cowanesque Valley Lady Indians at home by a score of 32-26.
A 12-point performance by freshman Payton Chapel that included a game-high two three-pointers and a nine-point second half that was the eventual difference during the Lady Tigers win.
The Cowanesque Valley girls opened the game by out-scoring Mansfield by eight points in the first half, with Abby Ackley netting eight points, but the Mansfield defense came out with a full head of steam in the third.
The Lady Tigers held CV scoreless in the frame and used a 9-0 advantage to head into the fourth quarter with a lead.
The Lady Indians tried to claw back in the fourth quarter, but a game-high 13 points scored in the final frame proved to be too much as the Mansfield girls cruised to the final buzzer for their first win of the year.
Chapel scored 12 in the outing with Elizabeth Kahl notching six points and Sarah Spohn chipping in six points in the effort.
The Lady Indians were led in another solid night scoring the basketball by Abby Ackley who poured in a game-high 14 points to try and give her team their second victory of the season.
Also adding four points for the Indians was Paisley Nudd in the effort.
Both teams were back in action on Wednesday, Jan. 27. To find out how they performed, pick up next week’s edition of the Wellsboro/Mansfield Gazette and the Free Press-Courier.