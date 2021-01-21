With a completely new starting lineup for the North Penn-Mansfield Lady Tiger (0-2), they were unable to top the Canton Lady Warriors (3-1) in their first game of the season as they fell by a score of 44-26.
After a slow first quarter by both teams, the Canton girls were able to outscore the Lady Tigers 15-7 in the second frame to push their lead to nine heading into halftime.
The Tigers were able to close the gap early in the second half, but after only scoring four fourth quarter points, were unable to complete the comeback.
The Lady Tigers were led by senior Elizabeth Kahl who scored 10 points in the effort and will most likely be the primary-scorer for the Mansfield team moving forward.
Also putting together solid efforts for the Lady Tigers junior Shaniya Sparrow and senior Sarah Spohn who both scored six points for Mansfield.
Though not the start they would have liked, Mansfield was still able to keep pace with a strong Canton team until the fourth quarter.
The Lady Warriors have also had two more games played then the Lady Tigers, who are not only battling a limited offseason but also having to come together as a completely new unit with five new starters.
In the Lady Tigers’ next contest, they took on the 4-1 Athens girls who used a smothering defensive effort to hand the Mansfield team their second loss of the year.
A zero-point first quarter for the Lady Tigers set the tone for how the Lady Wildcats would play the rest of the game.
After Athens failed to get much traction on the offensive end of the floor early, only scoring five points, they exploded during the rest of the contest.
Athens would outscore the Mansfield girls by a score of 47-25 in the next three quarters to push the final score to 52-25. Athens was led by a 20-point outing by Caydence Macik who led all scorers on the night.
Mansfield was led by Sarah Spohn who notched six points and seven rebounds and Kahl who added six points and four boards as well in the loss.
The NP-Mansfield Lady Tigers are still looking for their coveted first win of the season and will look to turn the corner as they head on the road on Thursday, Jan. 21 to face the Northeast Bradford Lady Panthers.