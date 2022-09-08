The North Penn-Mansfield Lady Tigers have seen a rough start to their season so far.

On Thursday, Sept. 1, while the boys team faced off against Athens, the Lady Tigers hosted someone a little closer to home; the Wellsboro Lady Hornets.

As the two teams faced off on the field, the Lady Hornets made it clear they were there to win, but the Lady Tigers were just as determined. It was a battle of back and forth across the field for both sides until halftime where the score remained untouched at 0-0.

Something changed when the Lady Hornets took the field again. They were fierce, taking a total of 15 shots on the NPM goal and successfully making five of them.

North Penn-Mansfield had a tough time returning the favor and getting past Wellsboro’s defensive line. In total, the Lady Tigers were only able to make one shot on the Wellsboro goal, which was stopped by Wellsboro goalie Annie German.

While the first half was almost an equal fight between the two teams, the second half told a different story. Wellsboro came back onto the field focused heavily on offense and midfield communication which suddenly left the Lady Tigers fighting hard on defense.

The Lady Hornets worked to create gaps in NPM’s armor and make their shots and the Lady Tigers couldn’t keep up with the sudden switch in tactics on the field.

Wellsboro won the match 5-0 in the last half.

On Saturday, Sept. 3, the Lady Tigers travelled to Northeast Bradford, where they played a double-header against NEB and Elk Lake.

Northeast Bradford came off the line at the start with an aggressive offense that seemed to shake the Lady Tigers.

NEB scored two goals in the first half, making it 2-0 in their favor. NEB then returned for the second half with another four goals. In total, the NEB ladies took 37 shots on the NPM goal, 31 of which were successfully blocked by Lady Tiger goal keeper Tierney Patterson.

With one game down in the double header, North Penn-Mansfield then faced off against Elk Lake.

This time, it was the Lady Tigers that took the offensive lead, scoring five goals in the first half on the game compared to Elk Lake’s single goal.

North Penn-Mansfield’s Lady Tigers ended the game with a win over Elk Lake 6-2.

NPM coach Maryann Wilcox said, “The girls are starting to settle into their positions on the field and now we can develop more opportunities to attack the goal.”

While the NPM Lady Tigers lost their first two games, the team and coaches are hopeful that the win against Elk Lake will stand as a turning point into better plays and more confidence on the field.