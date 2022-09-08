On Saturday, Sept. 3, the Lady Tigers travelled to Northeast Bradford, where they played a double-header against NEB and Elk Lake.
NEB scored two goals in the first half, making it 2-0 in their favor. NEB then returned for the second half with another four goals, ending the game 6-0.
With one game down in the double header, North Penn-Mansfield then faced off against Elk Lake.
This time, it was the Lady Tigers that took the offensive lead, scoring five goals in the first half on the game compared to Elk Lake’s single goal.
When the teams returned after halftime, Elk Lake had one final opportunity to score and took it, leaving the final score at 6-2 North Penn-Mansfield’s win.
The North Penn-Mansfield Lady Tigers soccer team has seen a rough start to their season so far.
On Sept. 1, the team took on the Lady Hornets and while the first half was an almost equal battle between them on the field, the Hornets were able to come back and score five goals in the second half, winning the match 5-0.
While the NPM Lady Tigers lost their first two games, the team and coaches are hopeful that the win against Elk Lake will stand as a turning point into better plays and more confidence on the field.