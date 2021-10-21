The Williamson Lady Warriors volleyball bounced back from a tough loss to Wyalusing earlier in the week to upset the top Small School Northern Tier League Division-leading and sixth-ranked Class A team in Pennsylvania in the Canton Lady Warriors on Saturday, Oct. 16 in a dramatic five-set showdown to improve to 10-3 on the year.
Williamson fell behind early on their home floor in the first set, with Canton coming out strong with a big 25-17 win. It seemed as though the Lady Warriors might falter as they entered the next set, but they would start to figure things out as they took home a 25-17 win and tied things up heading into the third set.
With both teams able to feel each other out in the first set, things went down to the wire in the fourth set as Williamson was edged in extra points as Canton rallied to gain a lead of 2-1 and seemingly control of the contest.
But the Lady Warriors would come roaring back, and with their back against the wall reeled off 25-13 trouncing in set four and a 15-9 win in the fifth to send Canton home with a loss and pull off one of the biggest wins of their season to date.
In the win, Williamson received an inspired performance from Taylor Rae Jones who was able to record 20 kills, six blocks, 34 digs and was key in the final set to close things out as she continues to improve her game as the season goes on.
Also with an impressive stat line was setter Gracie Stephens, who was able to pick apart the Canton defense and find her big outside hitters early and often on her way to 48 assists.
Senior outside hitter Riley Sargent was the recipient of many of those, as she racked up 10 kills and was a monster at the net, and controlled the Canton team as she sent them packing nine times with blocks.
Libero Adelaide Schmitt was stout defensively with a team-high 42 digs as Williamson hits their stride at the right time as the playoffs are closing in.
In their next contest, Williamson picked up yet another win as they topped Sayre on their home floor on Tuesday, Oct. 19 in a 3-0 sweep.
Williamson dominated the matchup and used 17 aces in just three sets to win by convincing scores of 25-9, 25-15, and 25-22.
Jones led the charge attacking with nine kills while Rylie and Kaylee Sargent each added four kills of their own.
Bailee Smith was the leading server for the Lady Warriors notching an impressive three aces while her teammates Gracie Stephens, Riley Sargent and Kaylee Sargent all had three aces as well.
Riley Sargent led the team in digs with 15 while Grace Stephens did a strong job of setting up her hitters with 15 assists.
The red-hot Williamson team has another daunting game on the schedule next, with a road matchup against Galeton on Saturday, Oct. 23 at 11 a.m. to take on the 13-3 Lady Tigers. In their last meeting, Galeton was able to edge them out in the season-opening tournament